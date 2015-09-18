Rangers complete 4-game sweep of Astros for 1st in AL West

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer, Colby Lewis pitched six innings for his 16th victory and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 8-2 Thursday night to complete a four-game sweep.

Shin Soo-Choo matched his career high with four hits, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Rangers (79-67), who entered the series trailing Houston by 1 1/2 games.

Texas now leads the division by 2 1/2 games with 16 remaining, including three at Houston from Sept. 25-27.

Houston had been alone top the AL West for 49 consecutive days until losing Tuesday night. The Astros (77-70) finished a 2-8 trip and had just a one-game lead for the second AL wild card over Minnesota, which played later against the Los Angeles Angels.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.