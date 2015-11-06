Will Hutchison

Caddo County man arrested for Lawton stabbing Joshua Codynah (Source Lawton Police Department) Tuesday, August 9, 2016 3:41 PM EDT Updated: A Caddo County man has been arrested in connection to the overnight stabbing death of a man and an attack on a woman inside that same apartment on Lawton's Northside on August 8. More>>

Dozens of Comanche teachers retire early to save the jobs of others (Source KSWO) Thursday, August 4, 2016 7:00 PM EDT Updated: In the town of Comanche, a dozen teachers have opted for early retirement after learning state budget cuts would cost twelve full-time teachers their jobs.

Ft. Sill practices active shooter in school scenario to keep students safe (Source KSWO) Wednesday, August 3, 2016 6:02 PM EDT Updated: An active-shooter exercise was held at Fort Sill to get officers training on how to keep children and teachers safe in the event of a school shooting.

Firefighters battle prescribed blaze and soaring temperatures (Source KSWO) Tuesday, August 2, 2016 6:22 PM EDT Updated: Firefighters are struggling to stay cool while torching thousands of acres on the Wildlife Refuge in an effort to keep brush and overgrowth under control.

Community mourns loss of Major General John Rossi (Source KSWO) Monday, August 1, 2016 7:26 PM EDT Updated: Fort Sill is mourning the loss of former Fort Sill Commanding General, Major General John Rossi, who died yesterday, less than two weeks after leaving Fort Sill for Alabama.

Three Medicine Park Board of Trustee members have resigned (Source KSWO) Thursday, July 28, 2016 6:42 PM EDT Updated: Three of five members of the Medicine Park Board of Trustees have resigned in the last 7 days.

Firefighters worry their uniforms put them in danger (Source KSWO) Thursday, July 28, 2016 11:40 AM EDT Updated: The Lawton Fire Department says they believe their already dangerous jobs are even more dangerous with everything happening around the country with police officers.

Robinson family to file civil charges in Caddo Co. jail death Family attorney speaks out at press conference (Source KSWO) Monday, July 25, 2016 6:55 PM EDT Updated: The family of the man who died after an incident involving employees of the Caddo County jail is filing a federal civil suit against the jail after seeing the video of his death for the first time.

Teens spend summer vacation cleaning city stream (Source KSWO) Friday, July 22, 2016 6:38 PM EDT Updated: A group of teenagers is doing their part to keep the creeks and streams in Lawton clean and safe.

Officers report good deeds, community relations strengthened Letters of appreciation flood police department (Source Lawton Police Department) Thursday, July 21, 2016 7:12 PM EDT Updated: Law enforcement in Lawton are thankful that the community has spent time and money to show their support for the work they do.

Kids learn defensive tactics at junior police academy (Source KSWO) Tuesday, July 19, 2016 6:56 PM EDT Updated: With violent events happening all around the country, the Lawton Police Department says they want to continue to build positive relationships with children in the community.

Payments to Elgin pharmacy withheld amid constant audits Payments to an Elgin pharmacy are being withheld during constant audits. (Source KSWO) Monday, July 18, 2016 7:16 PM EDT Updated: The manager of a pharmacy in Elgin says they're being unfairly treated by a national pharmaceutical company.

Mega Millions winner from Duncan, identity unknown (Source KSWO) Thursday, July 14, 2016 7:40 PM EDT Updated: The winner of a $1 million lottery ticket has staked their claim, but their identity is unknown.

Lawton man says positive change in store following rally DJ Zackery (Source KSWO) Wednesday, July 13, 2016 6:07 PM EDT Updated: After attending a Black Lives Matter rally in Oklahoma City on July 10, one Lawton man says he expects positive changes to come to the Lawton area.

SBA offers low-interest loans to flood victims The Small Business Administration is in Lawton to help with disaster assistance loans. (Source KSWO) Wednesday, July 13, 2016 4:00 PM EDT Updated: The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to help those affected by the June floods get back on their feet.

Camp Excel gets kids off the couch (Source KSWO) Monday, July 11, 2016 6:42 PM EDT Updated: A camp aimed at getting kids off the couch and in workout mode is happening in Lawton this week.

Judge Aycock retiring after 43 years of law Judge Keith Aycock was surprised to see so many friendly faces at a surprise retirement party. (Source KSWO) Friday, June 24, 2016 6:07 PM EDT Updated: At a celebration Friday, friends, family and courthouse employees came together to honor a judge who has been a staple in Comanche County for 43 years.

5 EOD teams compete at Fort Sill EOD teams are competing against each other to see who's the best. (Source KSWO) Thursday, June 23, 2016 7:13 PM EDT Updated: Fort Sill is playing host to a competition aimed at finding the Army's best at dealing with explosives.

Medicine Park sales tax proposal on Tuesday's ballot If passed, the proposed sales tax increase would increase Medicine Park's sales tax to 9%. (Source KSWO) Wednesday, June 22, 2016 6:09 PM EDT Updated: Residents of Medicine Park, as well as visitors, may soon see an increase in the amount of sales tax they pay.

Flooding closes campgrounds, boat ramps at Waurika Lake (Source KSWO) Tuesday, June 21, 2016 6:55 PM EDT Updated: More than a week after flooding swept through the area, officials at Waurika Lake say parts of the lake may still be closed for the Fourth of July weekend.

Flooded Lawton neighborhoods declared disaster area Monday, June 20, 2016 5:54 PM EDT Updated: Comanche County Commissioners declared parts of Lawton as a disaster area Monday as a result of the damage from last week's flooding.

Cows still missing after Sunday's flooding (Source KSWO) Friday, June 17, 2016 6:34 PM EDT Updated: Nearly a week after flooding wreaked havoc on the Lawton area, one farmer says he is still trying to locate all of his cattle.

Mass shooting sparks gun control debate (Source KSWO) Thursday, June 16, 2016 7:22 PM EDT Updated: After the mass shooting in Florida, residents in Southwest Oklahoma believe something needs to be done to control the violence, but they don't agree on what should be done.

Rushing case goes to the jury Thorsten Rushing (Source KSWO) Tuesday, June 14, 2016 6:07 PM EDT Updated: The defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments to the jury in the Thorsten Rushing murder trial and the case has gone to the jury.