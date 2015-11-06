Will Hutchison - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Will Hutchison

Will Hutchison, Multimedia Journalist Will Hutchison, Multimedia Journalist

Will Hutchison was born and raised in Edmond Oklahoma, where he lived for 18 years before moving to Norman to attend the University of Oklahoma. Will graduated from OU in May 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication. Will joined the KSWO team in July 2015 as the producer of the 5:00 p.m. newscast and transitioned into a reporter role in November 2015.

While in college, Will had a variety of jobs, including waiting tables, bartending and interning in the Corporate Communications department for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He’s loved sports his whole life and roots for the Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma City Thunder, Oakland Raiders and Toronto Blue Jays.  He loves playing pickup basketball, has a mean skyhook, loves movies (particularly bad movies and Nicolas Cage movies) and is an extremely average fantasy football player.

If you have a news story you want Will to cover or just want someone to talk sports and bad movies with, feel free to drop him an email at Whutchison@kswo.com. Or follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

 

    Caddo County man arrested for Lawton stabbing

    Joshua Codynah (Source Lawton Police Department) Joshua Codynah (Source Lawton Police Department)
    Updated:

    A Caddo County man has been arrested in connection to the overnight stabbing death of a man and an attack on a woman inside that same apartment on Lawton's Northside on August 8.

    More>>

    Dozens of Comanche teachers retire early to save the jobs of others

    (Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    In the town of Comanche, a dozen teachers have opted for early retirement after learning state budget cuts would cost twelve full-time teachers their jobs.

    More>>

    Ft. Sill practices active shooter in school scenario to keep students safe

    (Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    An active-shooter exercise was held at Fort Sill to get officers training on how to keep children and teachers safe in the event of a school shooting.

    More>>

    Firefighters battle prescribed blaze and soaring temperatures

    (Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Firefighters are struggling to stay cool while torching thousands of acres on the Wildlife Refuge in an effort to keep brush and overgrowth under control.

    More>>

    Community mourns loss of Major General John Rossi

    (Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Fort Sill is mourning the loss of former Fort Sill Commanding General, Major General John Rossi, who died yesterday, less than two weeks after leaving Fort Sill for Alabama.

    More>>

    Health department officials say Zika isn't the mosquito-borne virus we should worry about

    (Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Concerns are rising in Southwest Oklahoma and all across America after there were new developments this week regarding the spread of the Zika Virus.

    More>>

    Medicine Park Aquarium is back on track to open

    (Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    The long-awaited Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Services Center will open soon.

    More>>

    Three Medicine Park Board of Trustee members have resigned

    (Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Three of five members of the Medicine Park Board of Trustees have resigned in the last 7 days.

    More>>

    Firefighters worry their uniforms put them in danger

    (Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    The Lawton Fire Department says they believe their already dangerous jobs are even more dangerous with everything happening around the country with police officers.

    More>>

    Robinson family to file civil charges in Caddo Co. jail death

    Family attorney speaks out at press conference (Source KSWO) Family attorney speaks out at press conference (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    The family of the man who died after an incident involving employees of the Caddo County jail is filing a federal civil suit against the jail after seeing the video of his death for the first time.

    More>>

    Teens spend summer vacation cleaning city stream

    (Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    A group of teenagers is doing their part to keep the creeks and streams in Lawton clean and safe.

    More>>

    Officers report good deeds, community relations strengthened

    Letters of appreciation flood police department (Source Lawton Police Department) Letters of appreciation flood police department (Source Lawton Police Department)
    Updated:

    Law enforcement in Lawton are thankful that the community has spent time and money to show their support for the work they do.

    More>>

    Kids learn defensive tactics at junior police academy

    (Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    With violent events happening all around the country, the Lawton Police Department says they want to continue to build positive relationships with children in the community.

    More>>

    Payments to Elgin pharmacy withheld amid constant audits

    Payments to an Elgin pharmacy are being withheld during constant audits. (Source KSWO) Payments to an Elgin pharmacy are being withheld during constant audits. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    The manager of a pharmacy in Elgin says they're being unfairly treated by a national pharmaceutical company.

    More>>

    Mega Millions winner from Duncan, identity unknown

    (Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    The winner of a $1 million lottery ticket has staked their claim, but their identity is unknown.

    More>>

    Lawton man says positive change in store following rally

    DJ Zackery (Source KSWO) DJ Zackery (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    After attending a Black Lives Matter rally in Oklahoma City on July 10, one Lawton man says he expects positive changes to come to the Lawton area.

    More>>

    SBA offers low-interest loans to flood victims

    The Small Business Administration is in Lawton to help with disaster assistance loans. (Source KSWO) The Small Business Administration is in Lawton to help with disaster assistance loans. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to help those affected by the June floods get back on their feet.

    More>>

    Camp Excel gets kids off the couch

    (Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    A camp aimed at getting kids off the couch and in workout mode is happening in Lawton this week.

    More>>

    Judge Aycock retiring after 43 years of law

    Judge Keith Aycock was surprised to see so many friendly faces at a surprise retirement party. (Source KSWO) Judge Keith Aycock was surprised to see so many friendly faces at a surprise retirement party. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    At a celebration Friday, friends, family and courthouse employees came together to honor a judge who has been a staple in Comanche County for 43 years.

    More>>

    5 EOD teams compete at Fort Sill

    EOD teams are competing against each other to see who's the best. (Source KSWO) EOD teams are competing against each other to see who's the best. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Fort Sill is playing host to a competition aimed at finding the Army's best at dealing with explosives.

    More>>

    Medicine Park sales tax proposal on Tuesday's ballot

    If passed, the proposed sales tax increase would increase Medicine Park's sales tax to 9%. (Source KSWO) If passed, the proposed sales tax increase would increase Medicine Park's sales tax to 9%. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Residents of Medicine Park, as well as visitors, may soon see an increase in the amount of sales tax they pay.

    More>>

    Flooding closes campgrounds, boat ramps at Waurika Lake

    (Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    More than a week after flooding swept through the area, officials at Waurika Lake say parts of the lake may still be closed for the Fourth of July weekend.

    More>>

    Flooded Lawton neighborhoods declared disaster area

    Updated:

    Comanche County Commissioners declared parts of Lawton as a disaster area Monday as a result of the damage from last week's flooding.

    More>>

    Cows still missing after Sunday's flooding

    (Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Nearly a week after flooding wreaked havoc on the Lawton area, one farmer says he is still trying to locate all of his cattle.

    More>>

    Mass shooting sparks gun control debate

    (Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    After the mass shooting in Florida, residents in Southwest Oklahoma believe something needs to be done to control the violence, but they don't agree on what should be done.

    More>>

    Rushing case goes to the jury

    Thorsten Rushing (Source KSWO) Thorsten Rushing (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    The defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments to the jury in the Thorsten Rushing murder trial and the case has gone to the jury.

    More>>

    Homes destroyed in Sunday flooding, neighbors saved

    Flood water swept a pickup truck 20 feet away. (Source KSWO) Flood water swept a pickup truck 20 feet away. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Residents in a neighborhood on Lawton's northeast side spent Monday cleaning up from Sunday's flooding, which sent more than four feet of water rushing through their homes. 

    More>>

    Powered by Frankly