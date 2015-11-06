Will Hutchison

A Caddo County man has been arrested in connection to the overnight stabbing death of a man and an attack on a woman inside that same apartment on Lawton's Northside on August 8.
In the town of Comanche, a dozen teachers have opted for early retirement after learning state budget cuts would cost twelve full-time teachers their jobs.
An active-shooter exercise was held at Fort Sill to get officers training on how to keep children and teachers safe in the event of a school shooting.
Firefighters are struggling to stay cool while torching thousands of acres on the Wildlife Refuge in an effort to keep brush and overgrowth under control.
Fort Sill is mourning the loss of former Fort Sill Commanding General, Major General John Rossi, who died yesterday, less than two weeks after leaving Fort Sill for Alabama.
Concerns are rising in Southwest Oklahoma and all across America after there were new developments this week regarding the spread of the Zika Virus.
The long-awaited Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Services Center will open soon.
Three of five members of the Medicine Park Board of Trustees have resigned in the last 7 days.
The Lawton Fire Department says they believe their already dangerous jobs are even more dangerous with everything happening around the country with police officers.
The family of the man who died after an incident involving employees of the Caddo County jail is filing a federal civil suit against the jail after seeing the video of his death for the first time.
A group of teenagers is doing their part to keep the creeks and streams in Lawton clean and safe.
Law enforcement in Lawton are thankful that the community has spent time and money to show their support for the work they do.
With violent events happening all around the country, the Lawton Police Department says they want to continue to build positive relationships with children in the community.
The manager of a pharmacy in Elgin says they're being unfairly treated by a national pharmaceutical company.
The winner of a $1 million lottery ticket has staked their claim, but their identity is unknown.
After attending a Black Lives Matter rally in Oklahoma City on July 10, one Lawton man says he expects positive changes to come to the Lawton area.
The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to help those affected by the June floods get back on their feet.
A camp aimed at getting kids off the couch and in workout mode is happening in Lawton this week.
At a celebration Friday, friends, family and courthouse employees came together to honor a judge who has been a staple in Comanche County for 43 years.
Fort Sill is playing host to a competition aimed at finding the Army's best at dealing with explosives.
Residents of Medicine Park, as well as visitors, may soon see an increase in the amount of sales tax they pay.
More than a week after flooding swept through the area, officials at Waurika Lake say parts of the lake may still be closed for the Fourth of July weekend.
Comanche County Commissioners declared parts of Lawton as a disaster area Monday as a result of the damage from last week's flooding.
Nearly a week after flooding wreaked havoc on the Lawton area, one farmer says he is still trying to locate all of his cattle.
After the mass shooting in Florida, residents in Southwest Oklahoma believe something needs to be done to control the violence, but they don't agree on what should be done.
The defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments to the jury in the Thorsten Rushing murder trial and the case has gone to the jury.
Residents in a neighborhood on Lawton's northeast side spent Monday cleaning up from Sunday's flooding, which sent more than four feet of water rushing through their homes.
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.