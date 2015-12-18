Live nativity scene at Holiday in the Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO)-It's beginning to look a lot like the original Christmas at Lawton's Elmer Thomas Park.

Friday marked the first night of the live nativity scene put on by members of Central Baptist Church. In previous years, they have staged the nativity at their church, but this is the first time it's been part of the city's “Holiday in the Park” display. It features a cast of about 60 people, as well as live animals, including sheep, donkeys, and a camel, that complete the manger scene, as the story of Christ's birth is told through song and narration.

Senior pastor at Central Baptist Church, Dr. Keith Miles, says Christmas is the giving of the greatest gift the world has ever known.

“We hope people will be mindful that Jesus is the reason for the season and that sometimes in the chaos that goes on we forget why we celebrate Christmas. So, we hope people will stop for a moment and remember the birth of Jesus Christ. That’s really important at this time.”

If you missed the opening performance of Jesus in the manger, you can catch the live presentation Saturday night from 6pm until 8pm, and again Sunday night from 5pm until 7pm.

Organizers also want to remind residents that anyone who wishes to donate to Holiday in the Park to help with the overall operational cost, you can do so on your drive out of the park or at the Lawton parks and recreation building located on South 11th Street.

