School gym damaged in Indiahoma; power poles down - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

School gym damaged in Indiahoma; power poles down

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

INDIAHOMA, OK(KSWO)- Sunday's strong winds knocked down several power poles outside Indiahoma, and also damaged the school gymnasium.

One pole fell onto Cache Road west of Indiahoma, prompting road crews to close the road.  However, at one point, the strong winds blew the barricades off the road, and into a nearby field, in spite of being weighted down by sand bags.

Comanche County Commissioner Don Hawthorne said his crew has been out since 8 Saturday night, when their first call came in about trees and power lines blocking the road.

He said they have lost count of how many trees and debris they have had to remove from the roadways since then.

Road crews will be back out on the roads Sunday night to determine if they need to lay sand down.  If they do, the trucks are ready to go.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:13:11 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:55 GMT

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

  • Protests resume after 80 arrests in St. Louis unrest

    Protests resume after 80 arrests in St. Louis unrest

    Monday, September 18 2017 1:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 05:51:41 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:02 GMT

    St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

    St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

  • President Trump omnipresent over Emmy Awards ceremony

    President Trump omnipresent over Emmy Awards ceremony

    Monday, September 18 2017 1:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 05:51:53 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:02:30 GMT

    He may not have an Emmy, but Donald Trump had a huge impact on television's annual awards ceremony.

    He may not have an Emmy, but Donald Trump had a huge impact on television's annual awards ceremony.

    •   
Powered by Frankly