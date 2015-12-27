Wind gusts wreak havoc in Duncan

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- City power crews deployed trucks all over town to keep power poles that were leaning, from toppling.

Tin roofs and siding were truly no match for Sunday’s gusts. Not far from a convenience store, a huge piece of sheet metal was blown onto a power line, hanging like a blanket, waiting for workers to safely remove it.

Tree damage was evident all across the city. Many of these trees are older, some weakened, or even dead, due to the drought, or previous ice storms. That, mixed with the soggy ground from a day's worth of rain Saturday created an all-too familiar sight.