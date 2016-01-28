One arrested after high-speed chase - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

One arrested after high-speed chase

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A high-speed chase on the interstate Thursday night in Comanche County left an Oklahoma trooper injured and one person in custody. 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the chase was brief.  It started just about a mile south of the Lee Boulevard exit after troopers tried to pull the driver over for a traffic violation. He tried to get away, and speeds quickly reached 100 mph. The driver exited at Lee Boulevard, and when he reached the end of the ramp, he got out of his car and started running.

The trooper gave chase and caught up with the driver. They got into a fight and OHP said the trooper suffered a broken finger. Lawton police officers chased the suspect after he ran into a field and eventually arrested him. 

No word yet on why the driver decided to take off in the first place.

