Candidate forum at Lawton City Hall

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Candidates for the Ward 7 seat on the Lawton City Council, and the Lawton School Board gathered for a forum Thursday night at City Hall.

The school board race matches incumbent Donna Ronio and Carla Clodfelter. Four candidates are in the running for the spot on the council to replace the late Stanley Haywood. Gay McGahee was appointed to Haywood's position, and she is also in this election, along with Jesse Cross, Sheila Olsen and Sherene Williams. The candidates fielded questions from the moderators as well as those from the audience. They were also allowed to deliver brief statements on their individual platforms. The election is Feb. 9.

Next week, we will give you a closer look at each of the candidates to help you make an informed decision at the polls.



Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.