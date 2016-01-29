Rodriguez announces State Senate run - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Rodriguez announces State Senate run

(Courtesy KSWO) (Courtesy KSWO)

LAWTON, OK(KSWO)-Former Lawton police officer Juan Rodriguez has announced he's running for the State Senate. 

Rodriguez served 21 years with LPD, 24 years in the Army, and currently works on Fort Sill.  Rodriguez said he's running because he's spent his entire career serving others, and sees this as another opportunity to give back to the community.  Rodriguez is running for the seat currently held by Don Barrington of Lawton.  Barrington is completing his third term in the Senate this year, and is unable to run again, due to term limits.  Rodriguez is the 3rd person to join the race, along with Chris Kidd of Waurika and Toni Hasenbeck of Elgin.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:13:11 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:55 GMT

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

  • Protests resume after 80 arrests in St. Louis unrest

    Protests resume after 80 arrests in St. Louis unrest

    Monday, September 18 2017 1:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 05:51:41 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:02 GMT

    St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

    St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

  • President Trump omnipresent over Emmy Awards ceremony

    President Trump omnipresent over Emmy Awards ceremony

    Monday, September 18 2017 1:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 05:51:53 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:02:30 GMT

    He may not have an Emmy, but Donald Trump had a huge impact on television's annual awards ceremony.

    He may not have an Emmy, but Donald Trump had a huge impact on television's annual awards ceremony.

    •   
Powered by Frankly