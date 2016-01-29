Rodriguez announces State Senate run

LAWTON, OK(KSWO)-Former Lawton police officer Juan Rodriguez has announced he's running for the State Senate.

Rodriguez served 21 years with LPD, 24 years in the Army, and currently works on Fort Sill. Rodriguez said he's running because he's spent his entire career serving others, and sees this as another opportunity to give back to the community. Rodriguez is running for the seat currently held by Don Barrington of Lawton. Barrington is completing his third term in the Senate this year, and is unable to run again, due to term limits. Rodriguez is the 3rd person to join the race, along with Chris Kidd of Waurika and Toni Hasenbeck of Elgin.

