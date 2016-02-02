State closes investigation into sewage problem at LPD - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

State closes investigation into sewage problem at LPD

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK(KSWO)-The Oklahoma Department of Labor has notified Lawton city officials that they have accepted the city’s actions to clean up a sewer problem at the Lawton Police Department, and are closing the case.

The sewage back-up in the police department's basement in late December caused damage in many rooms, including a breakroom and the men's bathroom.

Someone posted pictures of it on social media, which caught the attention of state officials. The letter from the Department of Labor stated that the work that has been done will provide a safer and healthier workplace for the employees. 

City leaders say the sewage backup is one of many maintenance challenges at the aging station,  which is why they're in the process of designing and building a new one.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

