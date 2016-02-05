Warning about police impersonators targeting women

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley is putting out a warning to drivers, particularly women, after his department was alerted to two men who were impersonating officers.

"They asked her for her driver’s license and they said they were going to search her car. She told them that would be fine. She opened the trunk. They searched her car, but they noticed she had a child in the car and then they just left," Sheriff Stradley said.

The incident happened Wednesday night in a neighborhood just west of Northwest 52nd Street, north of Gore Boulevard.

The woman told investigators the two black men were driving a black four-door sedan, with a red and blue light, when they pulled her over. She said one of them had a gun tucked under his belt.

Investigators believe the two men may be targeting women.

They say if you're unsure if you're being pulled over by law enforcement, to continue to drive with your flashers on to a well-lit area where someone is around, and to call 911.

If you know anything about this specific incident, you can contact the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department or the Lawton Police Department.

