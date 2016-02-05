Comanche Tribal Chairman Coffey retires

LAWTON, OK(KSWO)-Comanche Nation Chairman Wallace Coffey announced his retirement Friday, effective immediately.

Coffee served as Chairman of the Comanche people from 1992-2006, and from 2012 until Friday’s announcement. In addition to his other roles with the tribal leadership, he spend 25 years in service of the Comanche people.

During his terms, Coffey established the Comanche Nation Fair, and rallied Congress for the Comanche code talkers to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor, which took place in November 2013.

Coffey says he looks forward to spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.

