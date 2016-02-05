Comanche Tribal Chairman Coffey retires - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Comanche Tribal Chairman Coffey retires

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK(KSWO)-Comanche Nation Chairman Wallace Coffey announced his retirement Friday, effective immediately.

Coffee served as Chairman of the Comanche people from 1992-2006, and from 2012 until Friday’s announcement. In addition to his other roles with the tribal leadership, he spend 25 years in service of the Comanche people.

During his terms, Coffey established the Comanche Nation Fair, and rallied Congress for the Comanche code talkers to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor, which took place in November 2013.

Coffey says he looks forward to spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 3 die as buses collide at New York City intersection

    3 die as buses collide at New York City intersection

    Monday, September 18 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-09-18 13:01:35 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:55:05 GMT

    The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.

    The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.

  • Correction: Georgia Tech Student Killed story

    Correction: Georgia Tech Student Killed story

    Monday, September 18 2017 2:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 06:51:26 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:55:02 GMT

    According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.

    According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.

  • Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:13:11 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:55 GMT

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    •   
Powered by Frankly