LPS expands drug testing policy

LAWTON,OK (KSWO)- Lawton public school students who participate in all high school extracurricular activities, not just sports, will now be subject to random drug testing.

The Lawton School Board voted Thursday evening to expand the policy, which will go into effect this fall. The policy states that students will be chosen at random-- each month-- to provide a urine sample that will be tested for the presence of illegal or performing enhancing drugs. It also applies to any student who is reasonably suspected of using illegal substances.

Under the policy, students who refuse to submit to a drug test will not be eligible to participate in their activity. The board still must define which activities will be included in the drug testing program.

School board members also discussed implementing a modified dress code in every school. However, that idea was tabled for a later date. All Lawton elementary schools currently follow a modified dress code, as does Tomlinson Middle School.

Board members also spent about 90 minutes in executive session where they discussed the mid-year evaluation of Superintendent Tom Deighan, but did not take any action, when they emerged.

