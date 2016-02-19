Duncan FFA sets music festival

DUNCAN, OK(KSWO)- They're preparing for a red dirt musical festival this weekend in Duncan, to benefit students in FFA and 4-H.

It's being staged by the Duncan FFA booster club. The money will go toward upgrading the facilities at the school farm, premium sales at local shows, as well as assistance to send students to state level competitions. Duncan booster club member Lyle Roggow says what the students learn through FFA is invaluable.

"FFA teaches a lot of different skills. It’s a great STEM program. When you start talking about science, technology, engineering, math, those are some skills that they really have to have. It's also a great opportunity for family bonding because it is the family activity. When the stock shows are going on, you'll see the moms and the dads and the grandparents all there," Roggow said.

The festival is this Saturday evening at 6 at the Stephens County Fairgrounds Livestock Arena. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.