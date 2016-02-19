Competency confirmed in Lawton murder case

LAWTON, OK(KSWO)- A Lawton man accused of stabbing his wife to death has been declared competent to stand trial.

Herbert Haynes is charged with second-degree murder in the killing, which happened at a Lawton motel a little more than two years ago.

The victim's daughter told investigators that she spoke with her mother on the phone just before she died, and that her mother said she and Herbert had been arguing. Just a few minutes later, Herbert called, and said she was dead.

Haynes’ attorneys had asked for a competency evaluation late last fall. Thursday, the judge ruled that the findings of that report proved Haynes' ability to stand trial. It is now scheduled to begin in May.

