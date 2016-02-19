"Eye Candy" award-winners recognized - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

"Eye Candy" award-winners recognized

(Courtesy KSWO) (Courtesy KSWO)

LAWTON, OK(KSWO)-The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, or LETA, recognized businesses and individuals for doing their part to help make Lawton a more attractive city during Friday night’s annual Eye Candy Awards Gala.

They honor those who've invested time and money in landscaping, painting, or decorating their workplaces or homes.  Lawton City Councilman Jay Burk says it's an important element of the city's growth, and those people deserve to be praised for their efforts.

"You forget sometimes what people have done for the community until you sit down and talk about the things they have done.  We have a really nice crowd every year, about 200 people, who come together to celebrate Lawton's history, and Lawton's future," Burk said.

At the gala, officials also unveiled the plans by the new Leadership Lawton Class to restore a non-functioning fountain that's located on the south side of city hall. It was originally donated by the Lawton High School class of 1931.  This project will be totally funded by private donations. 

LETA 2015 Eye Candy Award winners:

Yard of the Year: 7903 NW Micklegate

                                Mr. and Mrs. Zinser

Community Project Award: 11th and Gore flagpoles

                                                   Marcos Bernier

2015 Volunteer of the Year:  Carlos Irizarry

Commercial Eye Candy: Cache Road Square

                                            Johnny Owens & Stan Booker

                                            West Village

                                             Shawn Anderson & Dr. Krista Gordon

                                             Complete Eye Care

                                              Dr. Chris Swanson

Champion Volunteer: Preston Holsinger

Outstanding Trustee for 2015: Mary Ann Hankins

Visionary Leader: John Purcell, Jr.

Lifetime Achievement Award:  Bob & Ruth Dishman

                                                       

LETA Founder Award: Rex Givens

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:13:11 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:55 GMT

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

  • Protests resume after 80 arrests in St. Louis unrest

    Protests resume after 80 arrests in St. Louis unrest

    Monday, September 18 2017 1:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 05:51:41 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:02 GMT

    St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

    St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

  • President Trump omnipresent over Emmy Awards ceremony

    President Trump omnipresent over Emmy Awards ceremony

    Monday, September 18 2017 1:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 05:51:53 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:02:30 GMT

    He may not have an Emmy, but Donald Trump had a huge impact on television's annual awards ceremony.

    He may not have an Emmy, but Donald Trump had a huge impact on television's annual awards ceremony.

    •   
Powered by Frankly