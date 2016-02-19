"Eye Candy" award-winners recognized

LAWTON, OK(KSWO)-The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, or LETA, recognized businesses and individuals for doing their part to help make Lawton a more attractive city during Friday night’s annual Eye Candy Awards Gala.

They honor those who've invested time and money in landscaping, painting, or decorating their workplaces or homes. Lawton City Councilman Jay Burk says it's an important element of the city's growth, and those people deserve to be praised for their efforts.

"You forget sometimes what people have done for the community until you sit down and talk about the things they have done. We have a really nice crowd every year, about 200 people, who come together to celebrate Lawton's history, and Lawton's future," Burk said.

At the gala, officials also unveiled the plans by the new Leadership Lawton Class to restore a non-functioning fountain that's located on the south side of city hall. It was originally donated by the Lawton High School class of 1931. This project will be totally funded by private donations.

LETA 2015 Eye Candy Award winners:

Yard of the Year: 7903 NW Micklegate

Mr. and Mrs. Zinser

Community Project Award: 11th and Gore flagpoles

Marcos Bernier

2015 Volunteer of the Year: Carlos Irizarry

Commercial Eye Candy: Cache Road Square

Johnny Owens & Stan Booker

West Village

Shawn Anderson & Dr. Krista Gordon

Complete Eye Care

Dr. Chris Swanson

Champion Volunteer: Preston Holsinger

Outstanding Trustee for 2015: Mary Ann Hankins

Visionary Leader: John Purcell, Jr.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bob & Ruth Dishman

LETA Founder Award: Rex Givens

