Local health officials hold cancer discussion

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Health professionals gathered Tuesday night in Lawton for a roundtable discussion on the prevention of colorectal cancer.

It is part of a national initiative by the American Cancer Society called '80 by 2018.' The goal is to have 80 percent of the people screened for the cancer by the year 2018. Meagan Carter of the American Cancer society said screening is vital to slowing the spread of the disease.

"When people turn 50, if they have no family history, they should really talk to their physician about being screened so that they can prevent cancer. If colorectal cancer is caught at an early enough stage, the likelihood of survival, and easy treatment is much higher," Carter said.

Statistics show that colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. The good news, the death rate has been dropping for decades because of improved treatment and early detection methods.

