How to use the First Alert 7 weather app

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The First Alert 7 weather app has been out for a few months now, helping you plan your week and letting you track the snow and rain that has moved over Texoma.

Now, it gets a chance to flex its muscles this spring with some helpful features to keep you and your family safe and ahead of the storm.

As the skies darken in the spring, it's not long until the lightning flashes and the thunder roars. The wind starts to toss the trees around. The torrents of rain turn into rushing streams and impassable streets. At its worst, those skies unleash one of the most powerful forces of nature.

But what do you do if you're away from your television or if the power goes out?

Thankfully, the new First Alert 7 weather app is here to not only provide ways to plan your day, but to give you the best tool for staying on top of Texoma's severe weather.

If you haven't done so already, go to your Apple or Google Play stores, and search "First Alert 7." There, you'll find our app. You can also pull out your phone and go to kswo.com/apps.

Once you do download the app on your phone, it's going to prompt you to set your home location. Just tap and hold the green dot on the map, and drag it to the location of your choice.

You can always add more locations by tapping the "menu" button and selecting "locations" in the drop down. Once there, find the "plus sign" in the top right corner to add new towns or locations. Or you can select the "use current location" button to allow the app to use the GPS signal in your phone to constantly track your location when you're out and about or away from home.

The home screen is fairly simple to navigate. At the top you'll find the current conditions, including the temperatures, wind speed, humidity and "feels like" temperature. The current temperature will also stay up on the notifications far of your phone. If you want to remove this feature, go to "menu", then "settings" and turn "status bar notifications" off.

The carousel provides four slides to select from: Live Radar, 10 Day Forecast, Hour-by-Hour and the latest forecast video from your First Alert 7 weather team.

Skies getting dark at the ball game or during your walk at the park? The live radar is the epitome of interactive. You can get a broad view of storms across the region, or you can zoom in to your town to track the active weather right down to your street. Find the "layer" button in the bottom right corner, and that will bring up a ton of options for you. See anything from cloud cover to temperatures to even snow cover across the region. You can even get different warning types: storm tracker, lightning and the latest rumbles from earthquakes across Oklahoma. If you're not happy with the map type, scroll to the bottom and select what works best for you.

Want to know what storms might look like in the next six hours? Hit the "future" button at the bottom, press play and the power of Microcast is now in your hands.

Need to share the radar image with a family member in the path of the storm? Hit the "share" button in the bottom left to post to all forms of social media.

Maybe you've made plans this weekend…check out our 10-day forecast. Tap a day, and it brings up specific details about the weather, including rain chances, sunrise/sunset times, UV index and even wind speeds.

Also, go check out the hour-by-hour forecast. That way you can see if it will be a nice drive home from the office or one where you'll need that umbrella.

If you're unable to watch severe weather coverage on KSWO, we've got a great new feature on our apps that is going to allow you to get the latest severe weather information sent directly to your mobile device. Although we don't recommend it, if you want to silence these alerts, go to "menu", "settings" and turn "US NWS Alerts" off.

Lightning alerts can also be disabled from this screen. That feature is only available within the KSWO viewing area.

Of course, if you have any questions or if we didn't go over certain features, feel free to give us a call or email us, and we'll walk you through it. In the coming days, two new slides will be added to our home screen: one that will allow you to send weather photos from your phone directly to us and another that will allow you to see live streaming severe weather coverage from your First Alert 7 weather team right on your mobile device.

If you don’t already have the First Alert 7 weather app, head over to kswo.com/apps where you can download the Android and Apple version.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.