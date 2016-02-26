Illegal stash of weapons uncovered; two arrested

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK(KSWO)-A search for a stolen car in western Comanche County led to a stash of illegally owned guns, and two men behind bars.

Authorities searched the home off Bigbow Road Thursday afternoon, when an officer who was looking for a stolen car, spotted a man who fired two shots outside the house. They found at at least one stolen gun, as well as a sawed-off shotgun. The man who fired the gun, and another man in the home were identified as felons, and authorities arrested them on the scene of a complaint of possession of a weapon after a felony conviction. Sheriff Ken Stradley said the search also uncovered a badge and some handcuffs.

"We're looking to see if there was anything they might have had planned or something like that, in reference to that. Both of these fellows are felons, and they really shouldn't have anything like this," said Stradley.

Stradley said they're also trying to determine if anything else they found was also stolen. The men were booked into the Comanche County Detention Center, and are expected to be formally charged Monday.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.