Police chase ends in rollover crash

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –A driver took police on a high-speed chase and rolled his truck after they pulled him over for a headlight that was out.

Police say it started when officers tried to pull the driver over near at Northwest Ferris Ave and Pershing Drive because his headlight was out. The truck pulled over and stopped, but he didn’t leave enough room for the officer to safely pull behind him. The officer used his PA system to tell the driver to move up, but the driver sped off instead.

The officer turned on his lights and sirens and the chase began. The driver, later identified as Eugene Cathey, sped through the neighborhood and nearly hit a black SUV. A second officer took over as the lead in the pursuit once they got to Northwest Fort Sill Boulevard. Cathey then drove into a second neighborhood and the chase was called off due to high rates of speed near Northwest 10th Street and Columbia Avenue.

Shortly after the chase was called off, Cathey ran a stop sign and was hit by a van. Cathey lost control of his truck and it flipped and came to a rest on its top.

Cathey was taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries and then was taken into custody. He was booked for eluding a police officer by motor vehicle, defective motor vehicle, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an injury accident, driving under a suspended license and for not having insurance.

Police say Cathey has an extensive felony and criminal background that is consistent to his behavior during the chase.

Copyright KSWO 2016. All rights reserved.