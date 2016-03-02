Police seek driver in hit-and-run - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Police seek driver in hit-and-run

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A driver in a pickup caused a crash Wednesday night on Lee Boulevard, and then took off. 

Police say he pulled onto Lee in the path of another car and was hit broadside. They say he pulled into a business parking lot briefly, and then took off. No one was hurt in the crash, but they're searching for the driver.

Witnesses said he was driving a tan Dodge pickup.

