Segler retires as Chief Executive Officer at CCMH

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Comanche County Memorial Hospital said goodbye Thursday to its chief executive officer.

Hospital staff held a reception for Randy Segler, who’s retiring after 24 years on the job. After hearing from guest speakers, including Mayor Fred Fitch, the hospital surprised Segler with plans to build a garden in his honor.

"I was totally shocked. I love landscaping and gardening is one of my hobbies and so they are building a garden outside the hospital cafeteria and so they presented that today. I'm totally shocked, but very thankful. It's a very neat addition to our campus," Segler said.

Segler says over the years, he's met and worked with some great people.

Now that he's retired, he plans to spend more time with his family and travel.

Copyright KSWO 2016. All rights reserved.