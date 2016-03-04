Delay in setting trial date for alleged child killer

FREDERICK, OK(KSWO)-A decision on a trial date for a man accused of killing his girlfriend's baby last year in Frederick was delayed Friday.

Gregory Miller, Junior is charged with first-degree murder, and faces the possibility of the death penalty, if convicted. Instead of setting a trial date, the judge granted a request from Miller's court-appointed attorney to withdraw from the case, and postponed a decision on the trial date until June.

Miller and the baby's mother took him to the hospital last March after finding him unresponsive in their home. An autopsy revealed the child had a fractured skull. Miller told investigators he accidentally kicked the boy in the head while he was drunk.

The child's mother also faces charges in connection with his death.