Delay in setting trial date for alleged child killer

Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.
He may not have an Emmy, but Donald Trump had a huge impact on television's annual awards ceremony.
Victor Copeland is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, shooting with intent to kill, drug and firearm charges.
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.
