Delay in setting trial date for alleged child killer - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Delay in setting trial date for alleged child killer

FREDERICK, OK(KSWO)-A decision on a trial date for a man accused of killing his girlfriend's baby last year in Frederick was delayed Friday.

Gregory Miller, Junior is charged with first-degree murder, and faces the possibility of the death penalty, if convicted.  Instead of setting a trial date, the judge granted a request from Miller's court-appointed attorney to withdraw from the case, and postponed a decision on the trial date until June. 

Miller and the baby's mother took him to the hospital last March after finding him unresponsive in their home.  An autopsy revealed the child had a fractured skull.  Miller told investigators he accidentally kicked the boy in the head while he was drunk. 

The child's mother also faces charges in connection with his death.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:13:11 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:55 GMT

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

  • Protests resume after 80 arrests in St. Louis unrest

    Protests resume after 80 arrests in St. Louis unrest

    Monday, September 18 2017 1:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 05:51:41 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:02 GMT

    St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

    St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

  • President Trump omnipresent over Emmy Awards ceremony

    President Trump omnipresent over Emmy Awards ceremony

    Monday, September 18 2017 1:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 05:51:53 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:02:30 GMT

    He may not have an Emmy, but Donald Trump had a huge impact on television's annual awards ceremony.

    He may not have an Emmy, but Donald Trump had a huge impact on television's annual awards ceremony.

    •   
Powered by Frankly