Shed fire under investigation

Shed fire under investigation

(Source: Justin Ball) (Source: Justin Ball)

LAWTON, OK(KSWO)- A fire that destroyed a shed Friday evening in central Lawton is under investigation. 

The fire happened behind a home near Northwest 15th Street and Euclid Avenue. A neighbor called for help, just seconds before the residents saw the blaze, and also called the fire department. The shed was destroyed. It took crews about 10 minutes to put the fire out. 

The fire marshal is investigating what started it.

