Fort Sill soldier convicted of child sex abuse

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) -A Fort Sill soldier has been convicted by a military judge of child sex abuse, and a drug charge.

Master Sergeant Harold Rivera was sentenced to six months confinement.

According to the charge sheet, the incident happened last April, and involved sexual touching of a victim under the age of 16. The sheet also noted Rivera had given her a prescription drug, Temazapam, which can be used as a sedative.

Rivera's conviction also means he must register as a sex offender.

