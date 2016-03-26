"Severe Weather Week" at the historic Vaska

Lawton, OK(KSWO)-A great crowd turned out Friday night at the historic Vaska Theater for a special free showing of the classic movie, "Twister".

It was part of our "Severe Weather Week", helping viewers get ready for another storm season in Texoma. Fans were able to mix and mingle with all the members of the SkyWarn7 Weather team, and ask questions about the weather, and the best ways to stay safe when strong storms approach. This is the first year for this event, and we're hopeful to turn it into an annual tradition.

The focus on severe weather preparedness wraps up Saturday at the Museum of the Great Plains in Lawton with a big safety fair. The weather crew will be there from 10am until 2pm, and visitors will be able to visit various vendors, and to experience the museum's newest interactive exhibit, the "Terrible Tuesday Tornado Theater" for free.

