"Severe Weather Week" at the historic Vaska - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

"Severe Weather Week" at the historic Vaska

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

Lawton, OK(KSWO)-A great crowd turned out Friday night at the historic Vaska Theater for a special free showing of the classic movie, "Twister". 

It was part of our "Severe Weather Week", helping viewers get ready for another storm season in Texoma.  Fans were able to mix and mingle with all the members of the SkyWarn7 Weather team, and ask questions about the weather, and the best ways to stay safe when strong storms approach.  This is the first year for this event, and we're hopeful to turn it into an annual tradition. 

The focus on severe weather preparedness wraps up Saturday at the Museum of the Great Plains in Lawton with a big safety fair. The weather crew will be there from 10am until 2pm, and visitors will be able to visit various vendors, and to experience the museum's newest interactive exhibit, the "Terrible Tuesday Tornado Theater" for free.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:13:11 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:55 GMT

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

  • Protests resume after 80 arrests in St. Louis unrest

    Protests resume after 80 arrests in St. Louis unrest

    Monday, September 18 2017 1:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 05:51:41 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:02 GMT

    St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

    St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

  • President Trump omnipresent over Emmy Awards ceremony

    President Trump omnipresent over Emmy Awards ceremony

    Monday, September 18 2017 1:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 05:51:53 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:02:30 GMT

    He may not have an Emmy, but Donald Trump had a huge impact on television's annual awards ceremony.

    He may not have an Emmy, but Donald Trump had a huge impact on television's annual awards ceremony.

    •   
Powered by Frankly