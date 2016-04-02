Kiwanis Pancake Days - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Kiwanis Pancake Days

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK(KSWO)-Breakfast lovers in southwest Oklahoma ate a huge pile of pancakes Friday to help the community.

The Lawton Kiwanis Club hosted their annual Pancake Days, serving all you can eat pancakes, eggs and sausage.

100 percent of the funds raised from the event are used to fund scholarships for local students and put on several youth events throughout the year.

Kiwanis Club member Jarrod McLaughlin says the group never could have put on the fundraiser without the help of volunteers from the community.

"We would be lost without the Marines, and the 2nd of 18th because they come out here and as you can see we've got them, we've got Cameron University athletes out here, we've got our key clubbers helping, we've got so many people working on this and pouring their heart and soul into it and it's for such a good cause," McLaughlin said.

If you missed Friday’s feast, they will be serving food again Saturday at the Great Plains Coliseum from 7am until 7pm.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 3 die as buses collide at New York City intersection

    3 die as buses collide at New York City intersection

    Monday, September 18 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-09-18 13:01:35 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:55:05 GMT

    The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.

    The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.

  • Correction: Georgia Tech Student Killed story

    Correction: Georgia Tech Student Killed story

    Monday, September 18 2017 2:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 06:51:26 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:55:02 GMT

    According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.

    According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.

  • Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:13:11 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:55 GMT

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    •   
Powered by Frankly