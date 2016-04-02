Kiwanis Pancake Days

LAWTON, OK(KSWO)-Breakfast lovers in southwest Oklahoma ate a huge pile of pancakes Friday to help the community.

The Lawton Kiwanis Club hosted their annual Pancake Days, serving all you can eat pancakes, eggs and sausage.

100 percent of the funds raised from the event are used to fund scholarships for local students and put on several youth events throughout the year.

Kiwanis Club member Jarrod McLaughlin says the group never could have put on the fundraiser without the help of volunteers from the community.

"We would be lost without the Marines, and the 2nd of 18th because they come out here and as you can see we've got them, we've got Cameron University athletes out here, we've got our key clubbers helping, we've got so many people working on this and pouring their heart and soul into it and it's for such a good cause," McLaughlin said.

If you missed Friday’s feast, they will be serving food again Saturday at the Great Plains Coliseum from 7am until 7pm.