'Step up to the plate' with Arvest Bank

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Arvest Bank kicked off their 6th annual 1 Million Meals campaign to fight local hunger throughout their four-state region.

This year’s theme is “step up to the plate” and their goal is to raise food, money and awareness.

The campaign will run April 4 through May 28.

Canned and non-perishable food and monetary donations can be dropped off at all Arvest Bank locations. You also have the option of purchasing Cracker Jacks or a paper can for $1. Each dollar donated funds up to five meals.

Arvest will even match up to $5,000 raised for the Lawton Food Bank.

Arvest marketing specialist Lindsay Roman says community support is what makes this campaign so successful.

“The community support is usually pretty big. We have some customers that come in and know we are doing this every year. It is usually very well received and the community is very supportive,” said Roman.

The funnel party is coming up Thursday, April 7. Arvest hopes to bag 14,000 meals within 20 minutes with the help of their community partners.

For the past five years, Arvest has exceeded their goal of providing a million meals. Last year, Arvest supplied 1.6 million meals across four states.

