Orange glow highlights Fort Sill's east range - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Orange glow highlights Fort Sill's east range

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - With the wildfire danger so high across Oklahoma, the sight of huge clouds of smoke hanging over Lawton Thursday evening caused a stir across town.
With nightfall, the smoke was highlighted by an eerie orange glow of flames from a fire on Fort Sill's east range. Post officials say the fire is not a controlled burn. It was sparked by artillery fire Wednesday. As of Thursday night, the blaze was 100 percent contained. The post's fire crews were completing their back burn operations Thursday night. They expect the smoke and flames to dissipate. Firefighters are monitoring hot spots.


Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 3 die as buses collide at New York City intersection

    3 die as buses collide at New York City intersection

    Monday, September 18 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-09-18 13:01:35 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:55:05 GMT

    The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.

    The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.

  • Correction: Georgia Tech Student Killed story

    Correction: Georgia Tech Student Killed story

    Monday, September 18 2017 2:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 06:51:26 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:55:02 GMT

    According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.

    According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.

  • Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:13:11 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:55 GMT

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    •   
Powered by Frankly