Orange glow highlights Fort Sill's east range

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - With the wildfire danger so high across Oklahoma, the sight of huge clouds of smoke hanging over Lawton Thursday evening caused a stir across town.

With nightfall, the smoke was highlighted by an eerie orange glow of flames from a fire on Fort Sill's east range. Post officials say the fire is not a controlled burn. It was sparked by artillery fire Wednesday. As of Thursday night, the blaze was 100 percent contained. The post's fire crews were completing their back burn operations Thursday night. They expect the smoke and flames to dissipate. Firefighters are monitoring hot spots.



