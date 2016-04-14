Love of science fostered through STEM kits

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The Public Service Company of Oklahoma made a large donation to a local Smart Start Pre-K class as part of a partnership with the Success by Six campaign.

PSO honored the Week of the Young Child by donating STEM related kits to 10 Lawton Public School classrooms to stimulate young minds and get them interested in science, even before kindergarten. Tim Hushbeck, the community affairs manager for PSO, says they are getting “these kids started off on the right foot so they can head to a good education in the future.”

The items donated all harness skills in science, technology, engineering or math. United Way community collaboration partner Sarah Head spoke about what the donation means for LPS classrooms.

“We are so thankful for our partners at Success by Six with PSO. We could not have done this without them. Through the 10 kits that they bought, it is about $1,500 worth of supplies that these classrooms would not have without them,” said Head.

With these kits, PSO hopes to harness a lifetime love of learning and the sciences.

