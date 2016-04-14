Love of science fostered through STEM kits - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Love of science fostered through STEM kits

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
PSO donated STEM kits to a Lawton Smart Start Pre-K program. (Source KSWO) PSO donated STEM kits to a Lawton Smart Start Pre-K program. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The Public Service Company of Oklahoma made a large donation to a local Smart Start Pre-K class as part of a partnership with the Success by Six campaign.

PSO honored the Week of the Young Child by donating STEM related kits to 10 Lawton Public School classrooms to stimulate young minds and get them interested in science, even before kindergarten. Tim Hushbeck, the community affairs manager for PSO, says they are getting “these kids started off on the right foot so they can head to a good education in the future.”

The items donated all harness skills in science, technology, engineering or math. United Way community collaboration partner Sarah Head spoke about what the donation means for LPS classrooms.

“We are so thankful for our partners at Success by Six with PSO. We could not have done this without them. Through the 10 kits that they bought, it is about $1,500 worth of supplies that these classrooms would not have without them,” said Head.

With these kits, PSO hopes to harness a lifetime love of learning and the sciences.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly