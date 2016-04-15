'We are stronger together:' 2016 Walk MS set for Saturday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- "We are stronger together" is the theme for this year's Walk MS event on April 16 in Lawton. This free event helps to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis.

Registration is at 9 a.m. and will include coffee and breakfast served by Starbucks and McDonalds. The walk begins at 10 a.m. from the Lawton High School cafeteria and leads into Elmer Thomas Park before ending back at the high school for lunch.

The Blue Print Blues band will be playing live music. There will also be a silent auction with items donated by a variety of local businesses.

Cynthia Laffoon suffers from MS; she spoke about the important role the walk plays in finding a cure.

“That's the only way we'll ever find a cure. The money goes toward finding a cure and also helping people in the community, people that need help affording a wheelchair or things they can’t afford. The society will help them,” Laffoon said.

Albert Rivas is the committee chair for the Southwest Oklahoma Walk MS. He took part in planning this event and says helping others is what life is all about.

“I think what life is about is advocacy no matter what you believe in, no matter what you support, you need to advocate. Come to support and to advocate and do something that's going to make you feel good. When I see someone with MS, it gives me that little extra push to say you know if they can do it I can too,” he said.

This year's goal is $45,000 and they need the community's support to reach it. Come rain or shine, the walk will take place, either in Elmer Thomas Park or the Lawton High School gymnasium.

