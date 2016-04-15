'We are stronger together:' 2016 Walk MS set for Saturday - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

'We are stronger together:' 2016 Walk MS set for Saturday

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Walk MS (Copyright KSWO) Walk MS (Copyright KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- "We are stronger together" is the theme for this year's Walk MS event on April 16 in Lawton. This free event helps to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis.

Registration is at 9 a.m. and will include coffee and breakfast served by Starbucks and McDonalds. The walk begins at 10 a.m. from the Lawton High School cafeteria and leads into Elmer Thomas Park before ending back at the high school for lunch.

The Blue Print Blues band will be playing live music. There will also be a silent auction with items donated by a variety of local businesses.

Cynthia Laffoon suffers from MS; she spoke about the important role the walk plays in finding a cure.

“That's the only way we'll ever find a cure. The money goes toward finding a cure and also helping people in the community, people that need help affording a wheelchair or things they can’t afford. The society will help them,” Laffoon said.

Albert Rivas is the committee chair for the Southwest Oklahoma Walk MS. He took part in planning this event and says helping others is what life is all about.

“I think what life is about is advocacy no matter what you believe in, no matter what you support, you need to advocate. Come to support and to advocate and do something that's going to make you feel good. When I see someone with MS, it gives me that little extra push to say you know if they can do it I can too,” he said.

This year's goal is $45,000 and they need the community's support to reach it. Come rain or shine, the walk will take place, either in Elmer Thomas Park or the Lawton High School gymnasium.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly