Kelly Roliard

The search is on for a woman who was flying a helicopter who helped save multiple lives and homes during the huge 2011 wildfire at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
With school starting soon, a group of Fort Sill soldiers is getting one local school all ready for the student's first day back.
Over 70 tombstones were knocked the evening of August 1 at Highland Cemetery, leaving city workers with an extra workload today as they pick them up.
A popular college tuition savings plan is celebrating 20 years in operation, and as a result, they're offering a financial incentive to current and future customers.
A business in Altus is expanding to help meet the needs and goals of livestock producers.
A man riding a bicycle was injured after he was hit by a dump truck on Northeast Rogers Lane.
The Grand National Horseman Association Play Day Finals at Lawton's Great Plains Coliseum is in full swing with a couple of unusual timed events including flag and potato racing.
The City of Altus welcomed its new city manager Monday and she is already making plans to improve things across the city.
The Altus cemetery was burglarized and police need your help.
The City of Altus is struggling to get the grass cut across the city after losing the DOC inmates who were once housed in their county jail.
Officers and workers at the Tillman County Law Enforcement Center are cleaning up after lightning stuck the building and caused a bit of a scare.
The water quality in Altus is improving thanks to a plant rehabilitation project.
As much as pets enjoy going outdoors or riding in cars with their owners, officials are cracking down on people leaving their pets inside their vehicles in the heat of the summer.
As the search in Duncan continues for Damion Alexander Davidson, they 8-year-old boy last seen Sunday morning, a Duncan church is extending its support and thanks to all who are helping in the search efforts.
Summer is here and children are out of school, so that means many of them will be spending a lot more time at home surfing the internet and on social media.
More details have come to light as a former airman and Boy Scout chairman was arrested after being caught with child pornography.
An annual run in Lawton that benefits cancer centers and research is being recognized by the state as its Event of the Year.
After 53 years of caring for children in Lawton, the J. Roy Dunning Children's Shelter is closing its doors.
Residents in Tillman County are getting another chance to approve a liquor by the drink law.
Jackson County officials have made a declaration of emergency following last month's storms that flooded the county.
Southwest Oklahoma wheat farmers are dealing with empty pockets, and feeling jinxed by Mother Nature after hailstorms cut an unpredictable path of destruction through their crops.
Police in Mangum are looking for a driver they say hit a woman and her 1-year-old granddaughter, killing both of them.
Game wardens from across the state came to Southwest Oklahoma to pay their respects to a fellow officer, 75 years after his death.
City officials in Southwest Oklahoma are angry with the state for closing their inmate work centers.
The Altus FFA shooting team is celebrating their fourth consecutive state championship.
The Lawton Fire Department set up outside Lawton Walmarts for the annual "Fill the Boot" fundraiser to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Despite all of the rain that has filled up reservoirs, Frederick has decided to implement water conservation measures.
In a move designed to prevent what some call an attack on our system of justice, the Oklahoma Legislature has unanimously approved the creation of a 'Blue Alert' system.
As we prepare for severe weather and tornadoes, storm chasers are taking to the roads to help people get ready for the storm.
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.