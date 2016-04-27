2 arrested during traffic stop, stolen checkbooks found - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

2 arrested during traffic stop, stolen checkbooks found

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Samuel Stewart (Source Comanche County Detention Center) Samuel Stewart (Source Comanche County Detention Center)
Sallie Nelson (Source Comanche County Detention Center) Sallie Nelson (Source Comanche County Detention Center)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Two people were arrested Monday night during a traffic stop for having stolen checkbooks and resisting an officer.

A Lawton Police officer stopped a white Ford Taurus at Northeast 25th and Gore Boulevard because the headlights weren’t turned on. The officer had the driver and two passengers get out of the car one by one and searched them after a K9 officer detected drugs in the car.

The driver was not found with anything illegal and was not arrested.

Stewart Samuel, one of the passengers, told police a different name and was caught with five checkbooks from different people. Two of those checkbooks were reported stolen. Police found his ID card in the car and verified his identity using tattoos from a previous arrest. In addition to the checkbooks, Samuel had five warrants for his arrest. The county warrants for mostly for concealing stolen property and uttering a forged instrument.

Sallie Nelson, the other passenger in the car, also told police she was someone else. Her identity was verified the same way as Samuel.

Once Nelson was taken to the city jail, she admitted to having marijuana in her “drawers." A jail matron found 1.2 grams of marijuana in a white plastic baggy. At which time an additional charge for possession of marijuana was added.

