Haley Wilson

Father and son go through jump school, honor grandfather's legacy (Source KSWO) Friday, July 22, 2016 6:52 PM EDT Updated: People of all walks of life gathered together at Frederick Army Air Field to try something that they've never done before. They’ve signed up for their annual jump school so they could parachute out of a vintage World War II plane. More>>

Fort Sill bids farewell to Rossi, welcomes McKiernan Maj. Gen John Rossi is leaving Fort Sill and Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan is the new post commander. (Source KSWO) Thursday, July 21, 2016 5:43 PM EDT Updated: Fort Sill said goodbye to Major General John Rossi and welcomed a new post commander, Major General Brian McKiernan. More>>

Blue lines on curbs show police support (Source KSWO) Wednesday, July 20, 2016 7:25 PM EDT Updated: Residents in the Fields and Dunning neighborhood are showing their support for local officers after the past month's violent events across the nation. More>>

Veterans Park in Waurika almost finished The deadline to have a loved one's name engraved at Waurika's Veterans Park is Friday, July 22. (Source KSWO) Tuesday, July 19, 2016 7:11 PM EDT Updated: After nearly a year of planning and construction, Veterans Park in Waurika is in its final stages of completion. More>>

Fort Sill soldier honored for help in arrest Spc. Laurence McGowan was given a certificate of merit and a coin for his help in an arrest in February. (Source KSWO) Monday, July 18, 2016 7:34 PM EDT Updated: A Fort Sill soldier received a special honor Monday from the Lawton Police Department for his help in February. More>>

Snyder man stomped by horse, suffered broken ribs and organ loss Garrett Reed (Source Marisa Reed) Friday, July 15, 2016 7:33 PM EDT Updated: A roper, father and Cameron student is recovering at the OU Trauma Center after his stomach was stomped by a horse. More>>

Vietnam veterans welcomed home in Norman (Source KSWO) Thursday, July 14, 2016 7:20 PM EDT Updated: Active duty and retired Fort Sill soldiers escorted Vietnam veterans in a well-deserved and long overdue welcome home ceremony in Norman. More>>

Woman picks up trash while catching Pokémon Grab a bag and help clean the park while playing Pokémon GO. (Source KSWO) Wednesday, July 13, 2016 6:23 PM EDT Updated: Pokémon GO took the world by storm and it’s inspiring one Lawton woman to clean up the community, one trash bag at a time. More>>

Cameron graduate to teach gymnastics in China Corey Medley is getting ready to start teaching gymnastics in China. (Source Corey Medley) Tuesday, July 12, 2016 7:07 PM EDT Updated: A Cameron University graduate and former CU cheerleader is packing his bags to fly halfway around the world to teach and coach gymnastics in China. More>>

Shop local: 3 Waurika shops closed recently Business owners in Waurika are pleading for residents to shop local after three business were forced to shut down or move due to a lack of sales. More>>

Precincts prepare for Tuesday's voters (Source KSWO) Monday, June 27, 2016 6:26 PM EDT Updated: Oklahoma's primary elections are Tuesday, but the preparation process for county election boards all over the state began months ago. More>>

Aquifers could be behind runway problems The runway at the Lawton airport is showing signs of damage, and aquifers could be partially behind it. (Source KSWO) Friday, June 24, 2016 7:09 PM EDT Updated: Officials at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport think aquifers under the runway may be contributing to its deterioration. More>>

Stage built for Fort Sill's summer concert Crews will spend three days beuilding the stage for Saturday's concert. (Source KSWO) Thursday, June 23, 2016 6:28 PM EDT Updated: The summer concert on Fort Sill is only a few days away, and if you're a fan of the show 'Nashville,' it's a chance to see a couple of those actors performing on stage. More>>

Lawton Animal Welfare offers grace period to turn in illegal pets This baby alligator was found roaming a Lawton neighborhood Monday morning. (Source KSWO) Tuesday, June 21, 2016 7:20 PM EDT Updated: The alligator found roaming a Lawton neighborhood Monday morning has a new home. More>>

Disaster teams help with demo after flood (Source KSWO) Friday, June 17, 2016 6:44 PM EDT Updated: Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief teams are on the ground working to help Lawton residents whose homes flooded on Sunday. More>>

Volunteers look for missing Duncan boy (Source KSWO) Thursday, June 16, 2016 7:36 PM EDT Updated: The search for a missing boy has moved out of the city of Duncan and into the rural areas of southern Stephens County. More>>

Couple trapped in attic during Sunday flooding, uses ax to get out Cathy and Shane Walker were trapped in their attic during Sunday's flooding. (Source KSWO) Tuesday, June 14, 2016 7:09 PM EDT Updated: A Lawton couple says they narrowly escaped their flooded home after they were forced to an use an ax to chop their way out through the roof. More>>

Search for missing Duncan boy continues (Source KSWO) Monday, June 13, 2016 8:04 PM EDT Updated: More than 24 hours after a little boy went missing in Duncan, the desperate search for him continues. More>>

Duncan Police continue search for missing child Damien Alexander Davidson (Source Duncan Police Department/Facebook) Monday, June 13, 2016 5:23 PM EDT Updated: Now in it's second day, the Duncan Police Department is still searching for a missing 8-year-old. More>>

Brother wants answers after sister dies in hit-and-run Sylvia Bilyeu, on the far right, with her family. (Source Gene David) Friday, June 3, 2016 7:46 PM EDT Updated: The brother of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run is calling for the suspect to come forward, while also coming to his sister's defense. More>>

Man sentenced in death of best friends Jerry Cochran took the stand before being sentenced to 35 years in prison. (Source KSWO) Friday, June 3, 2016 10:47 AM EDT Updated: The man who killed two women last year while driving drunk on a Cotton County highway was sentenced for his crime Wednesday. More>>

Credit card fraud: 16 stores hit in one day Police are looking for this woman who committed fraud. (Source KSWO) Thursday, June 2, 2016 8:08 PM EDT Updated: Cache Police and other law agencies across southwest Oklahoma are looking for a woman who spent thousands of dollars at several Dollar General stores while using a stolen credit card number. More>>

Fort Sill's Warrior Transition Unit deactivated Fort Sill's WTU is one of 10 across the nation being deactivated. (Source KSWO) Tuesday, May 31, 2016 7:42 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday was a bittersweet day for those who were in the Warrior Transition Unit on Fort Sill because the unit was deactivated. More>>

Fort Sill honors fallen soldiers ROTC cadet Robert McCoy gave a speech on Fort Sill during a Memorial Day ceremony. (Source KSWO) Monday, May 30, 2016 5:11 PM EDT Updated: On this Memorial Day, a ceremony on Fort Sill reminded those in attendance that we must remember that there's no other nation on earth that has made a sacrifice as great as ours when it comes to fighting for the freedoms of others. More>>

DHS to stop taking child care applications (Source KSWO) Thursday, May 26, 2016 8:13 PM EDT Updated: Thousands of Oklahoma families won't be able to get the help they need from Oklahoma Department of Human Services for child care costs, because of the budget crisis. More>>

Brothers remembered after tragic plane crash Marshall and Phillip Cabe (Source Jermaine Ford) Tuesday, May 24, 2016 7:07 PM EDT Updated: Family and friends are grieving the loss of two Cameron graduates and brothers who were killed in a plane crash in Hawaii on Monday. More>>

Temple residents clean up after overnight storm (Source KSWO) Monday, May 23, 2016 6:41 PM EDT Updated: Residents in Temple are cleaning up debris after an early-morning storm blew through and left the town without power. More>>

250 motorcyclists learn safety tips during rally (Source KSWO) Friday, May 20, 2016 7:22 PM EDT Updated: Approximately 250 soldiers and civilians hit the road on Fort Sill Friday for the annual Freedom's Thunder Motorcycle Safety Rally. More>>

Leaders gather for water summit (Source KSWO) Wednesday, May 18, 2016 6:47 PM EDT Updated: The message of how conserving water all the time, not just during a drought, needs to be a top priority for residents of Southwest Oklahoma, was given to managers of city and rural water districts at a water summit at Cameron University. More>>

Reward offered following overnight burglary caught on camera (Source KSWO) Tuesday, May 17, 2016 6:27 PM EDT Updated: The owner of Lawton Gold Exchange is trying to find the thief who broke into his business early Tuesday morning. More>>

Communities show appreciation for police (Source KSWO) Monday, May 16, 2016 7:24 PM EDT Updated: Communities across the nation are making sure they show their appreciation to police officers for the job they do every day. More>>

Storm damage won't force residents to move (Source KSWO) Thursday, May 12, 2016 6:32 PM EDT Updated: Residents are cleaning up debris and digging through the damage in Geronimo after an early morning storm pounded the town with large hail and 70 mph winds. More>>