Haley Wilson

People of all walks of life gathered together at Frederick Army Air Field to try something that they've never done before. They’ve signed up for their annual jump school so they could parachute out of a vintage World War II plane.
People of all walks of life gathered together at Frederick Army Air Field to try something that they've never done before. They’ve signed up for their annual jump school so they could parachute out of a vintage World War II plane.More>>
Fort Sill said goodbye to Major General John Rossi and welcomed a new post commander, Major General Brian McKiernan.
Fort Sill said goodbye to Major General John Rossi and welcomed a new post commander, Major General Brian McKiernan.More>>
Residents in the Fields and Dunning neighborhood are showing their support for local officers after the past month's violent events across the nation.
Residents in the Fields and Dunning neighborhood are showing their support for local officers after the past month's violent events across the nation.More>>
After nearly a year of planning and construction, Veterans Park in Waurika is in its final stages of completion.
After nearly a year of planning and construction, Veterans Park in Waurika is in its final stages of completion.More>>
A Fort Sill soldier received a special honor Monday from the Lawton Police Department for his help in February.
A Fort Sill soldier received a special honor Monday from the Lawton Police Department for his help in February.More>>
A roper, father and Cameron student is recovering at the OU Trauma Center after his stomach was stomped by a horse.
A roper, father and Cameron student is recovering at the OU Trauma Center after his stomach was stomped by a horse.More>>
Active duty and retired Fort Sill soldiers escorted Vietnam veterans in a well-deserved and long overdue welcome home ceremony in Norman.
Active duty and retired Fort Sill soldiers escorted Vietnam veterans in a well-deserved and long overdue welcome home ceremony in Norman.More>>
Pokémon GO took the world by storm and it’s inspiring one Lawton woman to clean up the community, one trash bag at a time.
Pokémon GO took the world by storm and it’s inspiring one Lawton woman to clean up the community, one trash bag at a time.More>>
A Cameron University graduate and former CU cheerleader is packing his bags to fly halfway around the world to teach and coach gymnastics in China.
A Cameron University graduate and former CU cheerleader is packing his bags to fly halfway around the world to teach and coach gymnastics in China.More>>
Business owners in Waurika are pleading for residents to shop local after three business were forced to shut down or move due to a lack of sales.
Business owners in Waurika are pleading for residents to shop local after three business were forced to shut down or move due to a lack of sales.More>>
Oklahoma's primary elections are Tuesday, but the preparation process for county election boards all over the state began months ago.
Oklahoma's primary elections are Tuesday, but the preparation process for county election boards all over the state began months ago.More>>
Officials at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport think aquifers under the runway may be contributing to its deterioration.
Officials at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport think aquifers under the runway may be contributing to its deterioration.More>>
The summer concert on Fort Sill is only a few days away, and if you're a fan of the show 'Nashville,' it's a chance to see a couple of those actors performing on stage.
The summer concert on Fort Sill is only a few days away, and if you're a fan of the show 'Nashville,' it's a chance to see a couple of those actors performing on stage.More>>
The alligator found roaming a Lawton neighborhood Monday morning has a new home.
The alligator found roaming a Lawton neighborhood Monday morning has a new home.More>>
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief teams are on the ground working to help Lawton residents whose homes flooded on Sunday.
Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief teams are on the ground working to help Lawton residents whose homes flooded on Sunday.More>>
The search for a missing boy has moved out of the city of Duncan and into the rural areas of southern Stephens County.
The search for a missing boy has moved out of the city of Duncan and into the rural areas of southern Stephens County.More>>
A Lawton couple says they narrowly escaped their flooded home after they were forced to an use an ax to chop their way out through the roof.
A Lawton couple says they narrowly escaped their flooded home after they were forced to an use an ax to chop their way out through the roof.More>>
More than 24 hours after a little boy went missing in Duncan, the desperate search for him continues.
More than 24 hours after a little boy went missing in Duncan, the desperate search for him continues.More>>
Now in it's second day, the Duncan Police Department is still searching for a missing 8-year-old.
Now in it's second day, the Duncan Police Department is still searching for a missing 8-year-old.More>>
The brother of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run is calling for the suspect to come forward, while also coming to his sister's defense.
The brother of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run is calling for the suspect to come forward, while also coming to his sister's defense.More>>
The man who killed two women last year while driving drunk on a Cotton County highway was sentenced for his crime Wednesday.
The man who killed two women last year while driving drunk on a Cotton County highway was sentenced for his crime Wednesday.More>>
Cache Police and other law agencies across southwest Oklahoma are looking for a woman who spent thousands of dollars at several Dollar General stores while using a stolen credit card number.
Cache Police and other law agencies across southwest Oklahoma are looking for a woman who spent thousands of dollars at several Dollar General stores while using a stolen credit card number.More>>
Tuesday was a bittersweet day for those who were in the Warrior Transition Unit on Fort Sill because the unit was deactivated.
Tuesday was a bittersweet day for those who were in the Warrior Transition Unit on Fort Sill because the unit was deactivated.More>>
On this Memorial Day, a ceremony on Fort Sill reminded those in attendance that we must remember that there's no other nation on earth that has made a sacrifice as great as ours when it comes to fighting for the freedoms of others.
On this Memorial Day, a ceremony on Fort Sill reminded those in attendance that we must remember that there's no other nation on earth that has made a sacrifice as great as ours when it comes to fighting for the freedoms of others.More>>
Thousands of Oklahoma families won't be able to get the help they need from Oklahoma Department of Human Services for child care costs, because of the budget crisis.
Thousands of Oklahoma families won't be able to get the help they need from Oklahoma Department of Human Services for child care costs, because of the budget crisis.More>>
Family and friends are grieving the loss of two Cameron graduates and brothers who were killed in a plane crash in Hawaii on Monday.
Family and friends are grieving the loss of two Cameron graduates and brothers who were killed in a plane crash in Hawaii on Monday.More>>
Residents in Temple are cleaning up debris after an early-morning storm blew through and left the town without power.
Residents in Temple are cleaning up debris after an early-morning storm blew through and left the town without power.More>>
Approximately 250 soldiers and civilians hit the road on Fort Sill Friday for the annual Freedom's Thunder Motorcycle Safety Rally.
Approximately 250 soldiers and civilians hit the road on Fort Sill Friday for the annual Freedom's Thunder Motorcycle Safety Rally.More>>
The message of how conserving water all the time, not just during a drought, needs to be a top priority for residents of Southwest Oklahoma, was given to managers of city and rural water districts at a water summit at Cameron University.
The message of how conserving water all the time, not just during a drought, needs to be a top priority for residents of Southwest Oklahoma, was given to managers of city and rural water districts at a water summit at Cameron University.More>>
The owner of Lawton Gold Exchange is trying to find the thief who broke into his business early Tuesday morning.
The owner of Lawton Gold Exchange is trying to find the thief who broke into his business early Tuesday morning.More>>
Communities across the nation are making sure they show their appreciation to police officers for the job they do every day.
Communities across the nation are making sure they show their appreciation to police officers for the job they do every day.More>>
Residents are cleaning up debris and digging through the damage in Geronimo after an early morning storm pounded the town with large hail and 70 mph winds.
Residents are cleaning up debris and digging through the damage in Geronimo after an early morning storm pounded the town with large hail and 70 mph winds.More>>
Arvest Bank's 1 Million Meals campaign is coming to an end, but before it is over, they want their employees and the community to skip lunch on Friday, May 13.
Arvest Bank's 1 Million Meals campaign is coming to an end, but before it is over, they want their employees and the community to skip lunch on Friday, May 13.More>>
Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.
Senate Republicans are now considering two versions of similar legislation, one that would repeal and replace, and another that would simply repeal "Obamacare" with a two-year delay for implementation to give the Senate more time to agree on a replacement.
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
The president's son-in-law has attracted attention for a December meeting with a leading Russian diplomat.
The president's son-in-law has attracted attention for a December meeting with a leading Russian diplomat.