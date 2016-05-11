Haley Wilson - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Haley Wilson is a Lawton native and graduated from Cameron University in May 2016. She earned her degree in Communications with a concentration in Radio and Television.

During her time at Cameron University, she hosted Cameron's sports show, anchored and reported on the school’s newscasts and wrote for the Cameron Collegian. In her spare time, she likes to go hiking and watch sports.

Since she’s from Lawton, Lawton and the surrounding areas have a special place in her heart. If you have a story idea, let her know at hwilson@kswo.com.

Follow her Facebook page.

 

    Father and son go through jump school, honor grandfather's legacy

    (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    People of all walks of life gathered together at Frederick Army Air Field to try something that they've never done before. They’ve signed up for their annual jump school so they could parachute out of a vintage World War II plane.

    Fort Sill bids farewell to Rossi, welcomes McKiernan

    Maj. Gen John Rossi is leaving Fort Sill and Maj. Gen. Brian McKiernan is the new post commander. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Fort Sill said goodbye to Major General John Rossi and welcomed a new post commander, Major General Brian McKiernan.

    Blue lines on curbs show police support

    (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Residents in the Fields and Dunning neighborhood are showing their support for local officers after the past month's violent events across the nation.

    Veterans Park in Waurika almost finished

    The deadline to have a loved one's name engraved at Waurika's Veterans Park is Friday, July 22. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    After nearly a year of planning and construction, Veterans Park in Waurika is in its final stages of completion.

    Fort Sill soldier honored for help in arrest

    Spc. Laurence McGowan was given a certificate of merit and a coin for his help in an arrest in February. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    A Fort Sill soldier received a special honor Monday from the Lawton Police Department for his help in February.

    Snyder man stomped by horse, suffered broken ribs and organ loss

    Garrett Reed (Source Marisa Reed)
    Updated:

    A roper, father and Cameron student is recovering at the OU Trauma Center after his stomach was stomped by a horse.

    Vietnam veterans welcomed home in Norman

    (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Active duty and retired Fort Sill soldiers escorted Vietnam veterans in a well-deserved and long overdue welcome home ceremony in Norman.

    Woman picks up trash while catching Pokémon

    Grab a bag and help clean the park while playing Pokémon GO. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Pokémon GO took the world by storm and it’s inspiring one Lawton woman to clean up the community, one trash bag at a time.

    Cameron graduate to teach gymnastics in China

    Corey Medley is getting ready to start teaching gymnastics in China. (Source Corey Medley)
    Updated:

    A Cameron University graduate and former CU cheerleader is packing his bags to fly halfway around the world to teach and coach gymnastics in China.

    Shop local: 3 Waurika shops closed recently

    Business owners in Waurika are pleading for residents to shop local after three business were forced to shut down or move due to a lack of sales.

    Precincts prepare for Tuesday's voters

    (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Oklahoma's primary elections are Tuesday, but the preparation process for county election boards all over the state began months ago.

    Aquifers could be behind runway problems

    The runway at the Lawton airport is showing signs of damage, and aquifers could be partially behind it. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Officials at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport think aquifers under the runway may be contributing to its deterioration.

    Stage built for Fort Sill's summer concert

    Crews will spend three days beuilding the stage for Saturday's concert. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    The summer concert on Fort Sill is only a few days away, and if you're a fan of the show 'Nashville,' it's a chance to see a couple of those actors performing on stage.

    Lawton Animal Welfare offers grace period to turn in illegal pets

    This baby alligator was found roaming a Lawton neighborhood Monday morning. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    The alligator found roaming a Lawton neighborhood Monday morning has a new home.

    Disaster teams help with demo after flood

    (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief teams are on the ground working to help Lawton residents whose homes flooded on Sunday.

    Volunteers look for missing Duncan boy

    (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    The search for a missing boy has moved out of the city of Duncan and into the rural areas of southern Stephens County.

    Couple trapped in attic during Sunday flooding, uses ax to get out

    Cathy and Shane Walker were trapped in their attic during Sunday's flooding. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    A Lawton couple says they narrowly escaped their flooded home after they were forced to an use an ax to chop their way out through the roof.

    Search for missing Duncan boy continues

    (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    More than 24 hours after a little boy went missing in Duncan, the desperate search for him continues.

    Duncan Police continue search for missing child

    Damien Alexander Davidson (Source Duncan Police Department/Facebook)
    Updated:

    Now in it's second day, the Duncan Police Department is still searching for a missing 8-year-old.

    Brother wants answers after sister dies in hit-and-run

    Sylvia Bilyeu, on the far right, with her family. (Source Gene David)
    Updated:

    The brother of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run is calling for the suspect to come forward, while also coming to his sister's defense.

    Man sentenced in death of best friends

    Jerry Cochran took the stand before being sentenced to 35 years in prison. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    The man who killed two women last year while driving drunk on a Cotton County highway was sentenced for his crime Wednesday.

    Credit card fraud: 16 stores hit in one day

    Police are looking for this woman who committed fraud. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Cache Police and other law agencies across southwest Oklahoma are looking for a woman who spent thousands of dollars at several Dollar General stores while using a stolen credit card number.

    Fort Sill's Warrior Transition Unit deactivated

    Fort Sill's WTU is one of 10 across the nation being deactivated. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Tuesday was a bittersweet day for those who were in the Warrior Transition Unit on Fort Sill because the unit was deactivated.

    Fort Sill honors fallen soldiers

    ROTC cadet Robert McCoy gave a speech on Fort Sill during a Memorial Day ceremony. (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    On this Memorial Day, a ceremony on Fort Sill reminded those in attendance that we must remember that there's no other nation on earth that has made a sacrifice as great as ours when it comes to fighting for the freedoms of others.

    DHS to stop taking child care applications

    (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Thousands of Oklahoma families won't be able to get the help they need from Oklahoma Department of Human Services for child care costs, because of the budget crisis. 

    Brothers remembered after tragic plane crash

    Marshall and Phillip Cabe (Source Jermaine Ford)
    Updated:

    Family and friends are grieving the loss of two Cameron graduates and brothers who were killed in a plane crash in Hawaii on Monday.

    Temple residents clean up after overnight storm

    (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Residents in Temple are cleaning up debris after an early-morning storm blew through and left the town without power.

    250 motorcyclists learn safety tips during rally

    (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Approximately 250 soldiers and civilians hit the road on Fort Sill Friday for the annual Freedom's Thunder Motorcycle Safety Rally.

    Leaders gather for water summit

    (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    The message of how conserving water all the time, not just during a drought, needs to be a top priority for residents of Southwest Oklahoma, was given to managers of city and  rural water districts at a water summit at Cameron University.

    Reward offered following overnight burglary caught on camera

    (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    The owner of Lawton Gold Exchange is trying to find the thief who broke into his business early Tuesday morning.

    Communities show appreciation for police

    (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Communities across the nation are making sure they show their appreciation to police officers for the job they do every day.

    Storm damage won't force residents to move

    (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Residents are cleaning up debris and digging through the damage in Geronimo after an early morning storm pounded the town with large hail and 70 mph winds.

    Skip a meal for Arvest's '1 Million Meals'

    (Source KSWO)
    Updated:

    Arvest Bank's 1 Million Meals campaign is coming to an end, but before it is over, they want their employees and the community to skip lunch on Friday, May 13.

