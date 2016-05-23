Makenzie Burk

The Lawton AMBUCS 61st annual Pancake Day is Monday from 6:30 am to 8 pm at the Great Plains Coliseum.
The Lawton AMBUCS 61st annual Pancake Day is Monday from 6:30 am to 8 pm at the Great Plains Coliseum.More>>
Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill made history last school year as the first primary school on a US military base to earn the status of a gold national healthy school, and school officials are heading to Washington D.C Friday to accept the award.
Freedom Elementary School on Fort Sill made history last school year as the first primary school on a US military base to earn the status of a gold national healthy school, and school officials are heading to Washington D.C Friday to accept the award.More>>
The 2016 Apache Stampede PRCA rodeo kicks off Friday, and one of the best calf ropers in the business, Apache native, Hunter Herrin will be competing in it.
The 2016 Apache Stampede PRCA rodeo kicks off Friday, and one of the best calf ropers in the business, Apache native, Hunter Herrin will be competing in it.More>>
Military retirees from across the country are heading to Fort Sill Thursday for the 38th annual Retiree Appreciation Days celebration. I
Military retirees from across the country are heading to Fort Sill Thursday for the 38th annual Retiree Appreciation Days celebration. IMore>>
A burglary gone bad in Lawton as a Marine tackled a man trying to break into his house.
A burglary gone bad in Lawton as a Marine tackled a man trying to break into his house.More>>
Formal sentencing is set for Friday in Lawton for convicted killer Thorsten Rushing.
Formal sentencing is set for Friday in Lawton for convicted killer Thorsten Rushing.More>>
Lawton Police are looking for a convenience store robber after he got away early Tuesday morning.
Lawton Police are looking for a convenience store robber after he got away early Tuesday morning.More>>
A shots fired call near Northwest 38th Street and Rogers Lane had law enforcement on high alert Friday morning.
A shots fired call near Northwest 38th Street and Rogers Lane had law enforcement on high alert Friday morning.More>>
Lawton officials say days after they switched Lawton's water source from Lake Ellsworth to Waurika Lake, residents are still complaining of yellow water.
Lawton officials say days after they switched Lawton's water source from Lake Ellsworth to Waurika Lake, residents are still complaining of yellow water.More>>
A Marlow woman is spending her time saving the lives of retired racehorses and rehabilitating them to compete in other events.
A Marlow woman is spending her time saving the lives of retired racehorses and rehabilitating them to compete in other events.More>>
"Fiesta at Fuqua" is right around the corner and it will send kids home with school supplies. For the first time in 2016, it will include new shoes.
"Fiesta at Fuqua" is right around the corner and it will send kids home with school supplies. For the first time in 2016, it will include new shoes.More>>
A new app is getting people out of their houses and moving, and if you're a fan of the 90s, you're probably loving it.
A new app is getting people out of their houses and moving, and if you're a fan of the 90s, you're probably loving it.More>>
A man from Marlow is out on bond Friday night after officials from the Homeland Security Department intercepted a package addressed to him that contained illegal drugs.
A man from Marlow is out on bond Friday night after officials from the Homeland Security Department intercepted a package addressed to him that contained illegal drugs.More>>
An investigation is underway after a deadly confrontation between a police officer and suspect Wednesday night near Rush Springs.
An investigation is underway after a deadly confrontation between a police officer and suspect Wednesday night near Rush Springs.More>>
Teachers from around Oklahoma have teamed up to author math textbooks that are tailored to the state's standards, and two of the teachers are right here in Lawton.
Teachers from around Oklahoma have teamed up to author math textbooks that are tailored to the state's standards, and two of the teachers are right here in Lawton.More>>
A business in Duncan is destroyed after it went up in flames Tuesday morning.
A business in Duncan is destroyed after it went up in flames Tuesday morning.More>>
A Lawton resident is working to bring awareness to an issue that is not easy to discuss, depression and suicide among truck drivers.
A Lawton resident is working to bring awareness to an issue that is not easy to discuss, depression and suicide among truck drivers.More>>
While many people are ready for fireworks and barbecues for the Fourth of July weekend, fire departments are urging people to keep safety in mind.
While many people are ready for fireworks and barbecues for the Fourth of July weekend, fire departments are urging people to keep safety in mind.More>>
A specialized missing persons search and recovery group from south Texas joined the search in Duncan for 8-year-old Damion Davidson who went missing June 12.
A specialized missing persons search and recovery group from south Texas joined the search in Duncan for 8-year-old Damion Davidson who went missing June 12.More>>
Online shoppers in Stephens County should feel safer doing in-person transaction exchanges now that a designated "safe exchange zone" has been placed at the Stephens County Courthouse.
Online shoppers in Stephens County should feel safer doing in-person transaction exchanges now that a designated "safe exchange zone" has been placed at the Stephens County Courthouse.More>>
Cameron University students will see another tuition increase in the fall.
Cameron University students will see another tuition increase in the fall.More>>
The search for 8-year-old Damion Davidson has been scaled back to smaller search groups who are focusing on specific areas.
The search for 8-year-old Damion Davidson has been scaled back to smaller search groups who are focusing on specific areas.More>>
A teen in Caddo County made a horrifying discovery after his dog alerted him to a 14-foot long python on his front lawn.
A teen in Caddo County made a horrifying discovery after his dog alerted him to a 14-foot long python on his front lawn.More>>
A Lawton camp is teaching kids how to tap into their true academic potential while learning how to be a better person.
A Lawton camp is teaching kids how to tap into their true academic potential while learning how to be a better person.More>>
The jury that found Thorsten Rushing guilty of killing his father and brother has announced their decision when it comes to how Rushing should be punished.
The jury that found Thorsten Rushing guilty of killing his father and brother has announced their decision when it comes to how Rushing should be punished.More>>
With recent rains and flooding, Lawton city officials say the mosquito population has increased tremendously, so the city is going on the offensive.
With recent rains and flooding, Lawton city officials say the mosquito population has increased tremendously, so the city is going on the offensive.More>>
An expert crime scene investigator testified today about the gun residue found on the clothes worn by accused killer Thorsten Rushing the night his father Uwe and brother Stefan Rushing were murdered.
An expert crime scene investigator testified today about the gun residue found on the clothes worn by accused killer Thorsten Rushing the night his father Uwe and brother Stefan Rushing were murdered.More>>
One Facebook group is giving people another chance to go to prom Friday, June 10, and it'll help raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Oklahoma.
One Facebook group is giving people another chance to go to prom Friday, June 10, and it'll help raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Oklahoma.More>>
Springtime is often a great time to take your new pets outside, but veterinarians are warning that the Parvovirus, mostly found in puppies, is more prevalent this time of year.
Springtime is often a great time to take your new pets outside, but veterinarians are warning that the Parvovirus, mostly found in puppies, is more prevalent this time of year.More>>
After years of putting people behind bars in a courtroom, a retired district attorney helped catch two burglars in the act Friday, June 3.
After years of putting people behind bars in a courtroom, a retired district attorney helped catch two burglars in the act Friday, June 3.More>>
A new business recently opened in mid-April that offers an unusual type of recovery method that freezes your body to 180 degrees below zero.
A new business recently opened in mid-April that offers an unusual type of recovery method that freezes your body to 180 degrees below zero.More>>
With recent rains and flooding, Lawton Area Transit System was forced to reroute their buses to continue to take passengers.
With recent rains and flooding, Lawton Area Transit System was forced to reroute their buses to continue to take passengers.More>>
Crosses on the sides of roads are often created as makeshift memorial sites to mark the spot where a loved one died, but what you may not know is that most of those items are placed illegally.
Crosses on the sides of roads are often created as makeshift memorial sites to mark the spot where a loved one died, but what you may not know is that most of those items are placed illegally.More>>
Members of a Lawton gym honored Lieutenant Michael Murphy and other fallen soldiers with a workout called "The Murph," on Monday.
Members of a Lawton gym honored Lieutenant Michael Murphy and other fallen soldiers with a workout called "The Murph," on Monday.More>>
The Lawton Fire Department graduated seven new firefighters from the LFD Fire Academy Friday at City Hall.
The Lawton Fire Department graduated seven new firefighters from the LFD Fire Academy Friday at City Hall.More>>
Nearly 36 hours after the death of a man who was found at the base of the spillway at the Lake Ellsworth dam, investigators are still searching for answers.
Nearly 36 hours after the death of a man who was found at the base of the spillway at the Lake Ellsworth dam, investigators are still searching for answers.More>>
Police are investigating after they were called about a man found unconscious at the bottom of the Lake Ellsworth dam Wednesday morning.
Police are investigating after they were called about a man found unconscious at the bottom of the Lake Ellsworth dam Wednesday morning.More>>
With Memorial Day just around the corner, residents are making their plans on how to spend the holiday weekend.
With Memorial Day just around the corner, residents are making their plans on how to spend the holiday weekend.More>>
Some residents in Duncan are still without power after overnight storms packing 60 mph winds brought down several power lines.
Some residents in Duncan are still without power after overnight storms packing 60 mph winds brought down several power lines.More>>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman will not be testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as originally scheduled, after the committee rescinded its subpoena.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.
Trump's intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that the attorney general may step down even if the president stops short of firing him.