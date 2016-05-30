Arrested: Former airman, Boy Scout chairman caught with child pornography

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Altus Police arrested a retired Air Force member and a district chairman of an area Boy Scouts troop on possession of child pornography.

Police arrested 52-year-old Steven Foreman after a joint investigation between the Altus Police Department and an investigator from the Beckham County Sheriff’s Office, representing OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police say the investigator with the ICAC Task Force intercepted child pornography coming from a personal computer at Foreman's home Thursday, May 26. The ICAC investigator downloaded what is believed to be child pornography from the IP address assigned to Foreman’s home.

Foreman was arrested Monday after investigators executed a search warrant at the home. Several computers containing several files and images depicting child pornography were seized.

Foreman is a retired United States Air Force member, and is currently employed in a civilian position at the 97th Security Forces Squadron at Altus Air Force Base. He also holds the position of district chairman of the Kicking Bird District (Beckham, Greer, Harmon and Jackson counties) of the Boy Scouts of America group.

Foreman is being held at the Jackson County Jail while awaiting his formal arraignment in the Jackson County District Court.

