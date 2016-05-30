Arrested: Former airman, Boy Scout chairman caught with child po - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Arrested: Former airman, Boy Scout chairman caught with child pornography

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Steven Foreman (Source Altus Police Department) Steven Foreman (Source Altus Police Department)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Altus Police arrested a retired Air Force member and a district chairman of an area Boy Scouts troop on possession of child pornography.

Police arrested 52-year-old Steven Foreman after a joint investigation between the Altus Police Department and an investigator from the Beckham County Sheriff’s Office, representing OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. 

Police say the investigator with the ICAC Task Force intercepted child pornography coming from a personal computer at Foreman's home Thursday, May 26. The ICAC investigator downloaded what is believed to be child pornography from the IP address assigned to Foreman’s home.

Foreman was arrested Monday after investigators executed a search warrant at the home. Several computers containing several files and images depicting child pornography were seized.

Foreman is a retired United States Air Force member, and is currently employed in a civilian position at the 97th Security Forces Squadron at Altus Air Force Base. He also holds the position of district chairman of the Kicking Bird District (Beckham, Greer, Harmon and Jackson counties) of the Boy Scouts of America group.

Foreman is being held at the Jackson County Jail while awaiting his formal arraignment in the Jackson County District Court.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:05 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    •   
Powered by Frankly