Lawton gym honors America's heroes with 'The Murph'

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Members of a Lawton gym honored Lieutenant Michael Murphy and other fallen soldiers with a workout called "The Murph," on Monday.

Lt. Murphy was a Navy SEAL who died while trying to save his team of four who were ambushed in Afghanistan in 2005. His favorite workout, which he had called "body armor," is now named after him, and people everywhere complete it in honor of him and other fallen soldiers.

The participants say it's much more than just a workout, but a way for them to pay respect to Lt. Murphy and all of the men and women who've given their lives for our country. They say it's pushing through and not quitting when they get tired, like the soldiers who did it for us.

Members at Black Dog CrossFit have done "The Murph" for the past three years on Memorial Day. The workout includes two one-mile runs, 100 pullups, 200 pushups and 300 air squats, while wearing a 20-pound weight vest. Gym member and Army Specialist Joseph Hunter says while the workout is hard, it doesn't stop him from doing it every year.

"A lot of people don't understand "Murph," Hunter said. “They don't like doing "Murph" because it's a very long, about usually for the average person, it takes about 40 minutes to an hour. So a lot of people, they don't like doing it because they don't really want to do the work. I think it's probably one of the best workouts I always do, and I will do."

Black Dog CrossFit gym owner Darren Marks says they do this workout on Memorial Day because that's what the day is for, to remember those who fought for our country.

"A workout like this just gives us that opportunity to again say thank you,” Marks said. “To sit back and think about while we're suffering ourselves through this workout, that it's not about us, it’s about them. It's about what they gave for us, and when you get tired that's what you're supposed to think about. You're supposed to think 'I need to keep going, I need to keep pushing,' because they would."

Gym member and Army spouse Hilary Connell says it's not only to honor the fallen soldiers, but the active duty ones as well.

"We’re proud of everyone,” Connell said. “You know, guys, keep fighting the good fight, and you know, keep doing what you're doing. We appreciate you, we love you and we hope everyone comes home safe."

Marks said between 50 and 60 people showed up to participate for the workout. He says they've done it the past three years, and the turnout has increased each time. He hopes it continues to increase every year.

Lt. Murphy was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously for his actions in Afghanistan. He was also the first member of the U.S. Navy to receive this honor since the Vietnam War in 1975.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.