Pets soon to be accepted at women's shelter

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Marie Detty-New Directions Women's Shelter in Lawton is hoping to soon install a kennel there to provide a safe place for the women's pets.

Often times, domestic violence victims stay in abusive homes, or delay leaving, out of concern for the safety of their pets. An on-site kennel would make it possible for families and their pets to go to the shelter together.

New Directions counselor Michelle Amerson says it would also be one of the few pet-friendly shelters in this part of the country.

"Adding this service is vital to the evolution of the attitude toward domestic violence. It's not well 'why does she stay?' anymore. It's 'let's help her leave,' and this is one way to do that," said Amerson.

Right now, they are asking for donations of supplies and cash. They are also looking for volunteers. For more information on how to help, call 580-357-6141.

