Inmate charged with biting officer, having meth

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –A Lawton correctional officer was bitten during a struggle with an inmate that had methamphetamine.

Staff members at the Lawton City Jail were told that an inmate, Terry Elkins, had drugs in his belly button Monday. Elkins was brought to the booking desk and questioned about the drugs. He told them he didn’t have any drugs on him repeatedly, even when they specifically asked about drugs in his belly button.

The correctional officer grabbed Elkins’ arm and placed him on the floor. Police say Elkins refused to comply with orders and started to resist them. Multiple officers were called in to detain Elkins and a Taser was used twice. One of the officers trying to gain control of Elkins suffered a minor bite wound to his hand.

Police were able to handcuff Elkins and they asked him once again where the drugs were. He told them they were in his shoes, but officers eventually pulled a small baggie with 1.4 grams of meth from his belly button.

A complaint of resisting an officer, assault and battery on a corrections employee and possession of methamphetamine was added to Elkins’ list of complaints.

Elkins was originally arrested Sunday night when he failed to stop at a red light. At the time of the stop, Elkins did not have his driver’s license, which was suspended, or insurance; he told the officer a different name and had a city warrant for failure to appear.

Elkins was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, assault and battery on an officer and resisting an officer on June 1. Court records show Elkins was convicted of at least five other drug related crimes dating back to December 1987. His bond was set at $50,000.

