Duncan Police investigate evening shooting

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -Duncan Police are investigating a shooting in which someone fired at a house.

Investigators say it happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of North 1st Street. Witnesses said a man in a white Tahoe came up to the house, spoke to one of the people there and then went back to the car, pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the house.

No injuries were reported and there is no word on how many people were inside the home at the time.

The shooter is described as a white man with tattoos on both of his arms.

Investigators still don't know the motive behind the shooting.

