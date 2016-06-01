Kiowa Co sheriff resigns following OSBI investigation

HOBART, OK (KSWO) -Kiowa County Sheriff Bill Lancaster has resigned.

Sheriff Lancaster turned in his resignation Tuesday during a regular commissioners meeting following an investigation by the OSBI.

D.A. Ken Darby reports Lancaster used an unauthorized county-owned vehicle for a personal trip out of state.

Lancaster's resignation follows a deferred prosecution agreement with Darby that will allow him to avoid jail time. However, he will have to pay restitution to the county and he will not be allowed to serve for two years at any Oklahoma law enforcement agency.

The county commissioners will meet Thursday and they're expected to appoint Deputy Brynn Barnett as the interim sheriff.

