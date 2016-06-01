43 potential jurors selected for double homicide trial

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Attorneys in the Thorsten Rushing murder trial narrowed the list of potential jurors to 43.

The second day of jury selection wrapped up just before 5 p.m. and those 43 potential jurors will return to the Comanche County Courthouse Thursday for more questioning.

For the past two days, the attorneys have been bringing in 20 jurors at a time into the court room and dismissing jurors that they didn't feel were fit to serve.

Rushing is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the January 2014 shooting deaths of his father and younger brother. Testimony in the trial is expected to run through next week.

