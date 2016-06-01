Downpour blamed for head-on collision

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A sudden downpour Wednesday was responsible for a head-on collision involving three vehicles on Rogers Lane.

Police say the driver was eastbound on Rogers Lane near Sheridan Rd. when their vehicle hydroplaned, and crossed the median before hitting two westbound cars. The driver who caused the crash was treated for minor injuries. No one in the other two cars was hurt.

