OHP looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run

RANDLETT, OK (KSWO) –The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for the person involved in the death of a pedestrian who was killed early Thursday morning in Randlett.

OHP says36-year-old Sylvia Bilyeu was standing in the middle of Highway 70 and Highway 277 in Randlett when she was hit by a truck in the westbound lanes of Highway 70. The driver hit Bilyeu, left the roadway for a short distance and then continued on.

A passer-by saw her on the roadway and called officers just before 3:45 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene with head, arm, trunk and leg injuries.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper says they currently don't have any leads, but they think she was hit by someone possibly driving a pickup with a brush guard.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, call OHP at 580-353-0783.

