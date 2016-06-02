OHP looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OHP looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

RANDLETT, OK (KSWO) –The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for the person involved in the death of a pedestrian who was killed early Thursday morning in Randlett.

OHP says36-year-old Sylvia Bilyeu was standing in the middle of Highway 70 and Highway 277 in Randlett when she was hit by a truck in the westbound lanes of Highway 70. The driver hit Bilyeu, left the roadway for a short distance and then continued on.

A passer-by saw her on the roadway and called officers just before 3:45 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene with head, arm, trunk and leg injuries.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper says they currently don't have any leads, but they think she was hit by someone possibly driving a pickup with a brush guard. 

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, call OHP at 580-353-0783.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

  • WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    WATCH: Pregnant woman blocks thieves' car with body

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:52 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:52:35 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:39:15 GMT

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    The burglars got away with a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash that the woman was saving up to buy a house.

    •   
Powered by Frankly