Sparks fly from power pole after Altus car crash

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Wet roads Wednesday night might have played a role in a car crash in Altus.

It's not clear how the cars collided at Bradford and Main Street, but one of them hit a power pole. That caused a scare because sparks were coming from the lines. We're hearing that one person involved suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Altus firefighters and Jackson County EMS.

