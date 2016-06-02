Sparks fly from power pole after Altus car crash - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Sparks fly from power pole after Altus car crash

By Monte Brown, Anchor
ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Wet roads Wednesday night might have played a role in a car crash in Altus.

It's not clear how the cars collided at Bradford and Main Street, but one of them hit a power pole. That caused a scare because sparks were coming from the lines. We're hearing that one person involved suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Altus firefighters and Jackson County EMS.

