Turn around, don't drown: Flooding reported around Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) –Streets all over Lawton are experiencing flooding after a radar estimated three to six inches of rain fell in the previous 24 hours.

Officially, Lawton is reporting 1.47” of rain in the past 24 hours. However, radar estimates put the total rainfall in the area between three and six inches. Viewers have sent in report of anywhere between 2.5” and 3.5” before the last downpour. On top of all of this rain, another storm is possible later Thursday evening.

Much of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas have flash flood and flood watches, and a few counties are under a flood warning until Thursday night and into the weekend, depending on your county. You can get the latest updates here.

With the massive amount of rain that has fallen, Lake Lawtonka has six gates open at 6” each and Lake Ellsworth has nine gates open at 6” each.

Emergency workers say there were between eight and 10 rescues made because of the flooding. No injuries were reported, just people stranded.

The heavy rainfall caused some drivers to lose control of their vehicles and others were stuck in high water and in need of a tow. Some cars were stalled out in knee-deep water at Northwest 50th Street and Meadow Brook Drive.

Police also had to block off several other areas including near Southwest 11th Street and Park Avenue by the Lawton Municipal Pool. Other flooded areas included Northwest Parkview Boulevard and Ferris Avenue, Northwest 13th Street and Euclid Avenue, Southwest 9th Street and ‘I’ Avenue and the Ron Stephens Stadium by the Lawton Community Theatre.

With so many roads experiencing standing and flowing water covering Lawton streets, there are a few simple and helpful tips to keep in mind.

Turn around, don’t drown

Don’t drive around barricades

Two feet of water can float a car

Stay away from electrical wires

Six inches of water can sweep a person away

Don’t play in flood waters

The City of Lawton also wants to remind everyone to not drive through low lying areas that are prone to flooding. If you have any storm-related flooding and property damage, call 580-581-3478 to report it.

LATS is reporting delays in general due to street flooding.

The Lawton Police Department has noted flooding at Southwest 11th Street and Park Avenue. With more rain in the forecast, they suggest staying home and reading a book.

Fort Sill is reporting a few low-water crossings that have been closed due to flooding: Polo Field, 4-Mile, 10-Mile, Indian Hill and Pig Farm.

