Carter Co sheriff arrested following bribery investigation

CARTER COUNTY, OK (KSWO) –Carter County Sheriff Milton Anthony bonded out after he was arrested following a bribery investigation.

The Carter County District Attorney asked for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into allegations that Sheriff Anthony requested a bribe that was sexual in nature from one of his female employees on May 26. Sheriff Anthony was arrested Wednesday and he immediately posted a $20,000 bond and was released.

The nature of the bribe revolved around the sheriff agreeing to hire the woman’s husband if she had sex with him. The woman’s husband was hired just after the sexual relationship started.

The woman told OSBI the sexual relationship continued for several months. She said when she tried to stop the contact, Sheriff Anthony insinuated her work hours would be altered or she and her husband would be fired.

Starting in April, the woman began saving text messages between the sheriff and herself and she recorded a conversation between them. The communications are being considered evidence in the case.

If convicted, Sheriff Anthony would be required to forfeit his office and faces up to 10 years in prison.

