Central High VFD ready for annual fundraiser, car show

CENTRAL HIGH, OK (KSWO) -The Central High Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual fundraiser and car show on Saturday, June 4.

The event will kick off at noon on Saturday with a car show followed by a raffle where those in attendance will have a chance to win anything from guns, door prizes and other goodies. The department will also have a taco dinner for donations.

Central High Fire Chief Dan Eberhart says it's important for the department to host this type of event for many reasons, including giving them a chance to interact with the community.

"It helps us raise money. It also helps our community see our new equipment we've bought in the past. It also helps our community know who the firemen are and what we do for the community," Chief Eberhart said.

Chief Eberhart says they hope to raise around $15,000, and he says they hope to use the money they raise to update the department's gear with the donations.

The fundraiser will take place at the fire department and will last until around 6 p.m. Saturday.

