Duncan family leans on community to help with kidney transplant

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - A Duncan woman is looking to the community to help her and her daughter receive kidney transplants.

Beatriz Sanchez and her 3-year-old daughter were both diagnosed two years ago with chronic kidney disease, which can ultimately be fatal. Sanchez says that diagnosis came just one month after her husband lost a yearlong battle with cancer. She says since then she's had a tough time making ends meet.

Sanchez says her and her daughter started dialysis in October and that's when she discovered her insurance would only cover half of her kidney transplant. While she says she doesn't have an exact total for the transplant, she's set up a fundraising page with the hopes of getting the donations they need when it comes time for their transplants with the help of her case manager. Sanchez says the entire process has not only left her angry, but emotionally drained.

"I do think to myself ‘why do I have this problem? Why does my daughter have this? If I would be healthy, my daughter would be healthy and we wouldn't be on dialysis,’” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says the day-to-day grind of taking care of her family can get overwhelming at times, especially with the hour and a half drive her and her daughter make for their dialysis treatments.

"When you're on dialysis you feel tired, weak and you have headaches. You have vomiting and you feel sick,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez says if it wasn't for the help of friends and family, she doesn't know how she'd make it. She says her family still grieves from the loss of her husband two years ago. Sanchez says that loss coupled with her and her baby girl on dialysis has also taken its toll on her other daughter.

"When she was going to school she was having bad behavior. Not doing her work, saying no to the teacher and yelling at her. She was pinching and hitting the kids,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says her other daughter, Ruth, has been working with a counselor to help get her behavior back on track. She says with her life in just a shaky position right now she's depending on her fundraising efforts to help turn her and her family's lives around.

"Well, if I don't get that money then I'm going to struggle a lot. I'm going to be depressed and everything," said Sanchez.

She says once she gets her kidney transplant she also has dreams of performing in a college band on their drumline.

If you'd like to help Sanchez and her family with donations, click here.

