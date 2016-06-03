Lawton holds city council candidate forum - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton holds city council candidate forum

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Voters gathered at Lawton City Hall for a candidates forum.  Those running for seats to represent wards three, four, and five were invited to attend.  Each candidate was allowed to give an opening statement, and then questions from the audience were taken. Among the topics, more money to improve the infrastructure in Lawton neighborhoods, whether taxpayer money was being spent properly, and ways to keep our youth in Lawton once they enter the work force as adults.

The election is June 28.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 3 die as buses collide at New York City intersection

    3 die as buses collide at New York City intersection

    Monday, September 18 2017 9:01 AM EDT2017-09-18 13:01:35 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:55:05 GMT

    The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.

    The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.

  • Correction: Georgia Tech Student Killed story

    Correction: Georgia Tech Student Killed story

    Monday, September 18 2017 2:51 AM EDT2017-09-18 06:51:26 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-09-18 18:55:02 GMT

    According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.

    According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.

  • Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Maria grows to a Cat 3, nears already battered Caribbean

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-09-18 04:13:11 GMT
    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:55 GMT

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

    •   
Powered by Frankly