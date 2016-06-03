Lawton holds city council candidate forum

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Voters gathered at Lawton City Hall for a candidates forum. Those running for seats to represent wards three, four, and five were invited to attend. Each candidate was allowed to give an opening statement, and then questions from the audience were taken. Among the topics, more money to improve the infrastructure in Lawton neighborhoods, whether taxpayer money was being spent properly, and ways to keep our youth in Lawton once they enter the work force as adults.

The election is June 28.

