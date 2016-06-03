Rear-ended car hits LATS bus

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - One car was rear-ended and pushed into a LATS bus on Cache Road on Thursday.

Police say the bus was stopped on Cache Road near NW 53rd Street to pick up a passenger.

The car immediately behind the bus stopped, but a driver behind them did not, and the collision pushed one car into the bus.

No one was hurt.

Police aren't sure if wet roads contributed to the crash, but are warning drivers to slow down through slick, and flooded roadways.

